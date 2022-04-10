“RHONY” star Leah McSweeney says about the correspondence with Rihanna: “The way she rocks pregnancy is unlike anything I’ve ever seen”

The mentality of the crowd! The star of “The Real Housewives of New York” Leah McSweeney told about her friendship with Rihanna — they correspond! — and I couldn’t help but praise the singer’s ultra-stylish pregnancy.

“Of course I’m happy for her. She’s just… I mean, the way she’s going through pregnancy is just unlike anything I’ve ever seen.”

McSweeney, who shares 14-year-old daughter Cyrus with ex Rob Cristofaro, also revealed that she and the pop superstar discuss their pregnancy experiences with each other. (Rihanna is expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky.)

“I recently talked to her about how at the end of my pregnancy I could barely sleep because you are so big,” says the author of “Chaos Theory”. “And you’re like this:”Oh, that kid.” And I had heartburn and all that.”

While she’s fine discussing pregnancy symptoms with the “Diamonds” artist, McSweeney was adamant about not giving out wise words.

“She doesn’t ask me for anything, so I’m not going to give her unsolicited advice,” she laughs, noting that if she “gave someone advice, it would be not to listen to anyone, because everyone has something they need.” to tell about it.” She adds: “And, after all, women have given birth to children and taken care of them for thousands of years. We’re just doing it.”

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s baby will undoubtedly become a fashion plate, and the reality TV star notes that she “really needs” to send the “Umbrella” singer a little Married to the Mob “maternity stuff.”

It is known that the designer Savage x Fenty is a fan of the McSweeney clothing line. The Barbadian native even cast a shadow over RHONY’s New York-born co-star Ramona Singer when she appeared to refute the brand.

In the July 2021 edition of the show, the 64-year-old graduate of the Fashion Institute of Technology called the company “Leah Mob” or “Mob, Something”, which McSweeney did not appreciate. “You’re not really my demographic, so that’s fine,” she objected at the time. “I already have Rihanna wearing my shit, I don’t need you to wear my shit.”

The Grammy winner, for her part, later shared a photo of herself on Instagram wearing a Mob Bitch T-shirt. “What did @ramonasinger say? 😂 #RHONY,” she captioned the photo.

“I love you so much,” McSweeny replied, reposting the image to her account.

The friends first met at the Met Gala afterparty a few years ago.

“I was introduced to Rihanna, and she thought she already knew me, and she hugged me tightly and said:”I know you! “Actually, you don’t know me. But you’re wearing my clothing line. You are wearing my brand, and thank you for that.”

“She said: “Are you the girl who makes this brand?”, and I’m like, “Yes!”, — shared McSweeney. “She said: “Oh my God, come here!” [She] hugged me tight again and she was so cool.”