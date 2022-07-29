RHONY Legacy: Jill Zarin Says Dorinda Could Be a Problem for Spin-off

The graduate of the series “The Real Housewives of New York” Jill Zarin said that her former co-star Dorinda Medley could become an unpleasant character in the upcoming spin-off of the series “Bravo” “The Real Housewives of New York: Legacy.” Jill first appeared in season 1 of RHONY. Jill left the show after season 4 and returned as a guest from season 9 to season 12. Dorinda first appeared in season 4 of RHONY as a guest and joined the main cast in season 7. The circumstances of Dorina and Jill’s departure were a controversial topic among the actors of the second season of the series “The Real Housewives of Ultimate Girls Trip”.

When Dorinda and Jill first appeared on screen together in season 4 of RHONY, they got along. Everything changed after Jill left the show, and fans and colleagues suggested that she desperately wanted to return. In the second season of RHUGT, the tension between Jill and Dorinda reached a climax, as Dorinda flaunted the fact that although Jill was eventually fired from RHONY, she, on the other hand, was simply put “on pause”. During the feud, Dorinda called Jill “thirsty”, believing that Jill falsely claimed responsibility for Dorinda’s appearance on the series. When Dorinda was asked to name the “most thirsty” housewife in the episode “Watch What Happens Live”, Dorinda quickly replied that, in her opinion, Jill is actually “the most thirsty”.

As a new spin-off of the series “Legacy” is being prepared, Jill continued to respond to criticism from her colleagues in the film. While hostility towards her from Dorinda and other co-stars continues to surface, she told ET that she was never going to take responsibility for Dorinda getting into the cast of RHUGT, saying: “I said I brought her to the show hoping that maybe something would happen to her, but it didn’t happen while I was there. Later, another friend of mine brought her, okay?” Jill not only explained that she is not responsible for Dorinda’s appearance in the series, but also believes that Dorinda can be a problematic aspect of RHONY Legacy, saying, “It can be very ugly. What have you just seen in a week? can you imagine it for four months?” Jill also explained that she expected an apology from Dorinda after their tense meeting at RHUGT, but never received it. The feud between them may never be resolved, and Jill referred to Dorinda’s drinking as partial responsibility, saying, “Hopefully when Dorinda decides it just doesn’t work for her anymore-and I mean drinking and excessive drinking. Drinking is good, but when you drink too much and get terribly drunk—when it stops working and she decides she won’t do it anymore, I think maybe I’ll find her.”

Jill also addressed the “thirsty” comments, saying she wanted to “establish the truth,” and added: “I’m not thirsty. I’m hungry… I am hungry for success; I am ambitious and determined. I think drinking is a rude word to say about someone they envy as wanting something they also want. So I think someone calls someone thirsty when they themselves are thirsty and throw it on someone else.” Referring to her departure from RHONY, Jill felt that the conversation should be stopped, saying: “I left the show. It’s been rephrased so many times that it’s not worth rephrasing! I quit the show, and then the show fired me. semantics.Just like Dorinda likes to say that she was put on pause and we were all fired, as if she’s in a better place than us.Well, honey, when you’re on hiatus, you don’t get paid. So I don’t know. Are you in a better position? Although Jill still thinks she doesn’t deserve the title “thirsty,” Dorinda once again attributed the term to Jill by retweeting a video with Tamra Judge in which Tamra said, “Hey guys! I have an important announcement. Jill is the most thirsty bitch I’ve ever met.” Dorinda made sure to include a smiley face in the form of a drop of water and a wave in the quoted tweet, signing the message of reality TV star Tamra.

It’s clear that the Real Housewives of New York spin-off is sure to be a dramatic part of TV history, and Jill expressed some valid concerns about Dorinda. Since Jill tried to clarify, and also dug into Dorinda’s alcohol consumption, and Dorinda responded on Twitter, the problems between colleagues show no signs of slowing down. While Jill may not want to revisit the old debate, Dorinda’s feud with Jill could be another reason for Dorinda to join the cast of The Real Housewives of New York: Legacy.