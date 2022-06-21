RHONJ: Teresa Giudice & Luis Ruelas hosts a housewarming party

The “love bubble” of the popular “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas only intensified when the engaged couple recently celebrated a housewarming party in their first home together. Teresa and Luis’ relationship has turned into something more important since their love story began in 2020. 50-year-old Teresa confirmed during an interview in 2021 that she met her soulmate after a widely publicized divorce from her 20-year-old husband Joe Giudice. The long-time RHONJ star introduced fans to her new man when she posted a photo on Facebook that teased her new relationship.

Although Teresa is clearly head over heels in love with her new beau, their relationship has not been without problems. The lovebirds have been involved in several disputes. For example, Luis, who appeared on RHONJ, was criticized by Teresa’s colleagues on Bravo for his past actions. In addition, some members of Teresa’s family have also expressed concern about the relationship. Despite this, the relationship between Teresa and Luis remained strong. Lovers also keep fans informed, often sharing news about their relationship on social networks.

In October 2021 Luis and Teresa got engaged during a trip to Greece. Since then, the couple has been hard at work preparing for the wedding. The lovers proved once again that they are ready to unite their families and build a house together when Teresa posted photos from the housewarming of the house that she and Luis purchased in October 2021. In the social media update, there was a photo of the TV presenter in a pink outfit and Louis in a pink top and gray pants. She also shared a photo of a balloon in the shape of love with the words “Welcome to the love bubble of Teresa and Luis.” Her caption to the post read: “Love bubble”.

Teresa’s 21-year-old daughter Gia also shared several photos from the big day on her social media account. In one picture, Gia poses in front of a giant wine bottle and a collection of white balloons forming the letter “L”. Gia also uploaded a photo of her and Teresa posing for the camera by the gorgeous pool. 16-year-old Milania shared her own series of photos from the event, writing in the caption: “Tre and Louie’s Love Bubble”. Teresa shares Gia, Gabriella, Milania and Audriana with her ex-husband Joe.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star and her fiance have stopped at nothing to show their love since they started dating. Since then, Teresa has confirmed that she doesn’t pay attention to people’s opinions about her relationship with Luis, as she is still focused on their wedding plans. With Teresa and Luis’ new home venue, all that’s left is their wedding, which, according to the TV presenter, will not be shown on Bravo. As the countdown to the couple’s big day continues, one can’t help but wonder what next milestone they will reach.