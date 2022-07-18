RHONJ: Teresa adds Dolores and Jen as bridesmaids, but neglects Melissa

Teresa Giudice has added a couple of familiar faces to her bridesmaids list, but the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star still despises Melissa Gorga. Teresa was busy planning her wedding to Luis Ruelas. This is her second time walking down the aisle, but it’s rumored to be the first time she’ll share her big day on a reality show. No matter how special this day is, the drama is still connected to the big day ​​Theresa’s when it comes to bridesmaids and the guest list.

Since Louis asked a big question after filming of the 12th season of RHONJ had already concluded, the wedding was only a brief mention at the reunion. It was at the reunion that Teresa explained why none of her co-stars in the film would be bridesmaids. No one expected that Theresa’s enemies would receive such an honor. But fans expected her to at least invite her sister-in-law Melissa and longtime friend Dolores Catania as bridesmaids. But given the complicated history of Teresa and Melissa, it was understandable why Melissa had to watch from the audience with Joe Gorga.

Later, Teresa told how Dolores’ quarrel with her best friend Dina Cantin caused her not to be invited as a bridesmaid and to the engagement. But amid the news that Dina refused Teresa’s wedding, it seems that a place has been vacated in the bridesmaids department. “Teresa has added three new bridesmaids to her wedding — Jennifer [Aydin] and Dolores [Catania] — two of them,” a source told US Sun. “The other is a long—time family friend and business colleague,” the insider added. Noticeably absent from the list was Teresa’s daughter-in-law, Melissa Gorga. To add to the obvious neglect, it was said that Louis’ two sisters would be bridesmaids.

Melissa and Joe expressed their displeasure at the possible neglect. After the reunion in the 12th season of RHONJ, Joe and Melissa expressed their dissatisfaction with Teresa and the details of her wedding. Gorgs are expected to attend the wedding. But Melissa not appearing as a bridesmaid over her hostile Jennifer is likely to be a problem. Teresa didn’t end the 12th season of RHONJ on a good note with her brother and Melissa. At one point, Joe ran away from the set after Teresa called him a “man boy.” Melissa was also offended when Teresa admitted that she didn’t spend time with her outside of filming.

Family tension has been featured in the series since the third season. But after years of feuding, Teresa and Melissa continue to show how difficult it is for them to get along. The Real Housewives of New Jersey has a lot of drama surrounding her wedding day. But Teresa won’t let anyone burst her “love bubble”. It is reported that OG does not want the wedding to be broadcast on television, but there are still rumors that it will be. There are rumors that the wedding, which was broadcast on television, was the reason that Dina refused to participate. But it’s a pity that Melissa won’t be able to replace her.