RHONJ star Teresa Guidis Marries Luis Ruelas in “Fairytale Wedding”

Finally, the big day has come for the star of the TV series “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” Teresa Guidis and her current husband Luis Ruelas. Teresa and Luis’ path to the altar was not easy, and they both faced a lot of personal and public negative reaction to their relationship. Teresa met Luis in 2020 after experiencing some of the worst years of her life. The RHONJ star spent almost a year in prison after being found guilty of fraud in connection with her then-husband Joe Giudice. After her release, Teresa experienced the death of her mother, and three years later her father.

Teresa claimed that by a lucky chance she met Luis after she prayed to her parents that they would send her a good person. She hid her relationship for a while, but RHONJ fans finally saw her mysterious man in the season 11 finale. After Teresa made her novel public, many accusations surfaced about Louis’ dark past, and fans were wary of her new beau. It turned out that Louis allegedly insulted his exes and was accused of pushing his ex-wife with a metal pole. Teresa’s family and close friends have tried to talk to her about Luis, but she remains determined to marry him and keep her “love bubble.”

Link: Why RHONJ Fans Want Teresa Giudice to Sign a Prenup

At a lavish fairy-tale wedding, Teresa finally married the man of her dreams on August 6. Teresa and Louis got married at the Park Chateau in East Brunswick, New Jersey. Teresa’s four daughters, Gia, Gabriella, Milania and Audriana, were her bridesmaids along with RHONJ stars Dolores Catania and Jennifer Aydin. Teresa was wearing a white strapless mermaid-style dress and elbow-length gloves. Her long wavy hair was decorated with a dazzling crown. Louis was wearing a white tuxedo with black trousers and a black bow tie. Also present were the stars of “The Real Housewives of New York” Dorinda Medley and Jill Zarin, as well as Kenya Moore from “The Real Housewives of Atlanta”, Cynthia Bailey and Phaedra Parks.

Teresa’s wedding plans were almost compromised when RHONY star Ramona Singer accidentally leaked intimate details of the RHONJ star’s big day. Ramona shared a screenshot of Teresa’s elaborate wedding invitation, which included the date, location, and even details of her registration. The RHONY star deleted it after she realized her mistake, but Bravo detectives soon released information about Teresa’s wedding.

Initially, it was assumed that Teresa would invite her longtime best friend and former RHONJ co-star Dina Manzo to the wedding party. However, there were rumors that Teresa and Dina had recently quarreled over Luis. Teresa faced another setback when it became known that her brother Joe Gorga and Luis faced off during the recording of the final season of RHONJ, and he and his wife Melissa Gorga decided not to attend the wedding. Despite all the obstacles, Teresa made her dream wedding come true, and fans can expect to see her in a special edition of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.