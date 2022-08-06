RHONJ: Joe and Melissa Gorga won’t come to Teresa Giudice’s wedding

Teresa Giudice’s upcoming wedding to her fiance Luis Ruelas is taking on the “Real Housewives of New Jersey,” and it was recently revealed that her brother Joe Gorga and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga won’t be attending. Teresa’s relationship with Luis has been full of drama since they met in 2020. At first, many were happy that Teresa had found love after some of the hardest years of her life. In 2015, Teresa served 11 months in prison after being found guilty of fraud. After her incarceration, she divorced her husband Joe Giudice after twenty years of marriage.

RHONJ went through another bout of difficulties when she lost her parents three years apart. When Teresa met Luis, she thought her parents had answered her prayers to find someone to love. However, her happiness was soon overshadowed by reports about Louis’ dark past, especially about his exes. Louis was accused of abuse, and his ex-fiancee sued him, claiming that he abandoned her.

Despite the negative rumors, Teresa was determined to establish a relationship with Luis, and last year they got engaged. RHONJ viewers saw how Joe and Melissa tried to accept Louis into their family, despite the fact that they had doubts about him. However, according to Page Six, a source has revealed that Joe and Melissa will not be attending Teresa and Luis’ wedding. During the filming of the finale of the 13th season of RHONJ, a “very tense” moment occurred, which may have caused a feud between family members. The relationship between Teresa and Joe has already broken down after she did not ask Melissa to become one of her bridesmaids. The RHONJ star further insulted her daughter-in-law when it was revealed that she had invited Louis’ sisters to be at her wedding.

It was recently reported that Joe missed Theresa’s housewarming party after she and Louis started living together. The snub sparked rumors that the siblings had split up again amid rumors that Joe and Louis had quarreled during a boys’ party. Teresa and her feud with Joe and Melissa date back to season 3 of RHONJ, when the baptism turned into an all-out brawl. Over the years, family members have tried to repair their relationship, but Joe has repeatedly expressed his disappointment that his sister does not respect him.

Many fans are concerned that Luis is alienating Teresa from her friends and family. Teresa’s longtime friend and former RHONJ star Dina Manzo was supposed to be her bridesmaid, but it was reported that she refused to participate and would not attend Teresa’s wedding. Although sources say it’s because she doesn’t want to star for RHONJ, there were rumors that she and Teresa had a fight over Luis. Theresa’s upcoming wedding was full of setbacks, but it seems that the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star is going to make it, no matter what.