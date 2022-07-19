RHONJ: Jackie Goldschneider Reveals She’s Still “Filming All the Time”

There were rumors about Jackie Goldschneider’s future in The Real Housewives of New Jersey, but recently the reality star confirmed that she was still filming. Jackie joined us in the 9th season of RHONJ and caused a mixed reaction from the audience. While many liked the smart former lawyer for not being afraid of Teresa Giudice, others thought she was trying to create drama for the storyline. Her feud with Teresa began when she defended Melissa Gorga and mentioned the imprisonment of Joe Giudice. In response, Teresa started a rumor that Jackie’s husband, Evan Goldschneider, was having an affair with another woman.

While many RHONJ viewers wanted Jackie removed from the show, she caused great admiration among fans when she talked about her eating disorder in season 12. Jackie said that in previous seasons she struggled with body problems and anorexia, but she insisted on getting well. . However, at the beginning of the 12th season of RHONJ, Jackie admitted that this problem had been a constant for a long time, and she was still struggling with it. The reality TV star opened up to Evan, who admitted that he knew about her eating habits, but was afraid to discuss it with her. Fans watched as Jackie sought professional help and was able to take steps towards recovery.

Related: RHONJ: Why Jackie Goldschneider Shouldn’t Be Demoted

After the 12th season of RHONJ, there were rumors that there would be a shake-up of the cast and that Jackie was either fired from the show or demoted to “friend”. The ex-husband of RHONJ star Dolores, Frank Catania, confirmed in May that he had heard that Jackie would return in a smaller role in season 13. However, Jackie told E! News that she is “filming all the time” for RHONJ. Jackie, who quickly became a fan favorite in season 12, shared: “I was filming yesterday, I’m filming tomorrow, I’m filming all next week. So really, no matter what Bravo decides — and sometimes they make those decisions at the last second — no matter what they decide, I’m going on set doing the same thing I’ve been doing for the last five years.”

Jackie stated that she “agrees with everything” that the producers of Bravo decide, since it is not in her hands. As for her co-star Teresa and their long-standing feud, they seem to be in a better position now. It turned out that the cast of RHONJ was invited to the upcoming wedding of Teresa and her fiance Luis Ruela in August, including Jackie and Margaret Josephs, with whom Teresa had a big fight in season 12. Jackie shared: “Despite the fact that Teresa and I have had ups and downs, I really want her to have a happy ending. I love weddings. I think it’s beautiful.” Although RHONJ fans criticized Louis for being suspicious and using Teresa, Jackie stated, “I really like Louis.”

Whether Jackie returns to RHONJ as a full-time actor or a “friend,” fans will be glad to have her back. She spoke openly about her path to recovery and shared that although it wasn’t easy, she made progress. Earlier, she shared that the most difficult aspect of this was gaining weight, but now she is in a much healthier state. Jackie’s struggle with an eating disorder resonated with many viewers of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, and many want to learn more about her story.