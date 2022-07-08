RHONJ fans doubt Luis’ motives amid Rumors of Teresa and Dina’s Quarrel

Amid rumors of a quarrel between Teresa Giudice and Dina Cantin, fans of The Real Housewives of New Jersey are questioning the possible involvement of Luis Ruelas. Teresa and Dina have been best friends for many years. The two even managed to maintain their close ties, despite Teresa’s dirty quarrel with Dina’s sister Caroline Manzo. Since Dina was estranged from her siblings, staying loyal to Teresa was not a problem. Dina was present at many important moments in Teresa’s life, including her engagement to Luis.

During the reunion in season 12, Teresa had to admit that she had snubbed her longtime friend Delores Catania by inviting her to an engagement party. When asked why, Teresa stated that it was because she and Luis had never met Delores and her new beau Paul twice. But soon after the reunion, the truth came out when Teresa confessed that she despised Delores because of her feud with Dina. Since Dina was Teresa’s best friend, she decided to invite her to the party, not Delores. It is reported that Dina will be a bridesmaid. But all these messages were stopped amid claims that Teresa and Dina are no longer talking.

Reddit user u/himalayanrose posted a screenshot of the rumors first posted on the Best of Bravo page on Instagram. The publication claims that Teresa and Dina quarreled because of their spouses Louis and Dave Cantin. Although the accusations are still vague and have not been confirmed by either side, fans are already expressing their suspicions about Teresa’s future husband. Many people think that Luis is secretly working to isolate Teresa from her friends in order to seemingly control her like a puppet. “Louis is seriously emitting John’s dirty vibes, before you know it, he’s isolating her from everyone,” one Redditor said. Another said that Luis had given them goosebumps since he appeared in Teresa’s life two years ago.

There were a few fans who wondered if there were consequences after Dina “found out a whole bunch of red flags” about Luis “and tried to warn Teresa.” One Redditor believes that “if Louis was the cause of the quarrel, it puts another big red flag in his column.” Dina is no stranger to abusive relationships. She remains estranged from her former life in New Jersey due to a traumatic experience involving her ex-husband, who was found guilty of hiring someone to attack Dina and Dave during a home invasion. Caroline is accused of writing a letter in defense of her brother-in-law, not her sister. The seriousness of the situation led to the fact that Dina moved to California. Teresa and Dina remained fat thieves for many years.

Teresa has received a number of warnings about Luis since they became public. The star of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” continues to stop anyone who tries to burst her “love bubble” and remember Louis’ past. Teresa thinks that all of Luis’ exes are just jealous that he is currently engaged to “Teresa Giudice”. But if Luis is causing tension in Teresa’s longtime best friend, it’s worth getting out of the love bubble to maybe see what everyone else sees.