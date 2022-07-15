RHONJ: Dolores’ Boyfriend Paul underwent heart surgery to save his life

Dolores Catania from The Real Housewives of New Jersey is glad that her boyfriend Paul Connell has recovered after life-saving heart surgery. The couple went public only after the New Year, but it seems that the housewife fell in love very much. Fortunately, Paul seems to be on the mend while Dolores takes care of him.

As RHONJ viewers know, Dolores has always been extremely independent when it comes to the men in her life. Her partner in crime turns out to be her ex-husband Frank Catania, and fans often hope that they will reconcile their differences. Dolores has never tried to hide her personal life and spoke quite frankly with fans about what she is looking for. Dolores has recently been linked to her longtime boyfriend David Principe. Unfortunately, the alliance with the doctor did not work out, since he was married to his job, and she wanted more commitments, not a Porsche.

Dolores fell in love again, this time with Paul. Page Six recently confirmed that the new man in her life has undergone heart surgery. Dolores shared with the publication that for the past eight years, Paul has been struggling with an irregular heartbeat, which, according to many doctors, was atrial fibrillation. During a recent examination, Paul was told that he had SVT or supraventricular tachycardia. Then the 51-year-old woman said that her Irish beau went to other doctors, but she was told that he had Wolf-Parkinson-White syndrome.

According to the Mayo Clinic, Wolf-Parkinson-White syndrome is a rare birth defect. The disease is also associated with cardiac deaths. Dolores told readers that “this is a very dangerous syndrome that causes an additional electrical pathway in the heart.” Viewers were grateful for the pleasant update, as the pair may soon become new fan favorites when the new season of RHONJ is released. According to Paul, the last eight years of his life have been of poor quality, and he is very happy with his new life.

Dolores has always been a supporter of medical examinations, especially after she was scared of breast cancer. The star of “Real Housewives of New Jersey” has always been for a healthy lifestyle. Fans watched as she treated her mother after her own surgeries. Now viewers are preparing for a brand new season at the Garden State and hope to see Paul in the series after he fully recovers. Until then, subscribers can follow Dolores and Paul through her social networks, where she always posts updates.