RHOM’s Lisa Hochstein Says She’s “Blinded” by Lenny Hochstein’s “Reckless Treatment” of Split

Her side of the story. Lisa Hochstein shared her thoughts on the news that Lenny Hochstein is already dating someone new after announcing their breakup.

“I am stunned by his behavior and reckless attitude to the situation.”

Earlier on Monday, 55-year-old Lenny confirmed that he and the reality TV star have decided to break up after almost 13 years of marriage. This news came after Page Six reported that the plastic surgeon was spotted at a party with model Katarina Mazepa at a Miami club on May 7. the venue.

“Lisa and I are getting divorced,” Lenny told us. “A few weeks ago I denied it because I am trying my best to protect my family during this process. It’s true that I’m dating Katarina, but none of that happened until after the divorce was decided. This is a very difficult time, and I would like to ask for some privacy so that we can take better care of our children, who mean the whole world to us.”

Lenny and Lisa, who got married in October 2009, have a 6-year-old son Logan and a 2-year-old daughter Elle. break in the show. (The original three-season run of the show on Bravo ended in November 2013.)

“We almost got divorced, and it was terrible. During this separation, Lenny had this emotional affair with some two-dollar whore,” Lisa said during the season 4 premiere, adding that he “came back groveling, and it was the best decision of his life.”

However, earlier this year Lisa told us that she and Lenny were in good condition. “I definitely feel like we’re a success story,” she said in March. “Because we decided to work on our problems, and we didn’t want to give up, and thank God we did it, because we have two children, without whom I can’t imagine life. So I’m happy.”

The Hochstein Medspa co-owner added that she discussed the couple’s previous tension during season 4 because she wanted to “clarify” rumors about their marriage. “Many problems were so long ago — about eight years ago,” she explained. “So they really aren’t issues in our lives right now, but I had to deal with it because people wanted to know.”

Nevertheless, Lisa said that the revision of the situation on television “reopened old wounds.” “I was a little upset when I saw it and, as if, relived it,” she told Us. “And a lot of fans said, ‘Lenny checked out’ or ‘Lenny doesn’t like me.’ This is crazy. Lenny and I love each other very much. You can’t have a 14-year relationship or a loveless marriage.”