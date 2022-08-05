RHOM: Lisa scolds Lenny for mocking their divorce on social media

Lisa Hochstein isn’t laughing at Lenny Hochstein’s recent joke about their divorce on social media, and the “Real Housewives of Miami” star is calling him out. Lisa and Lenny were locked in a bitter divorce after a Miami-based plastic surgeon filed a petition in May. Since the filing, Lenny has continued to date his girlfriend Katarina Mezapa. The 26-year-old Austrian model recently boasted that Lenny was going to Europe to meet her family.

The nascent romance is a huge slap in the face to Lisa, who was focused on her two young children with Lenny. The exes continue to throw documents at each other, and in the latter Lisa accuses Lenny of putting her in financial danger. But Lenny claimed it was Lisa fighting and trying to spend all his money during their divorce. Lisa still lives in the family home of a former couple with two children, despite Lenny’s requests to move to a new house, for which he will pay. He recently accused her of making full use of his credit card and transferring money from his account to fund her lavish lifestyle.

Amid the messy breakup, Lenny recently highlighted his dramatic love life on social media. Lenny posted a photo standing in front of the Belvedere Palace in Austria and shared how the gate inspired the design of his estate in Miami. Sharing the photo, Lenny’s mother left a comment about her son’s weight loss and asked if he was on a “starvation diet,” as captured by Bravo and Cocktails. “Having a wife and a girlfriend can be stressful,” Lenny wrote back. When his mom said she wouldn’t recommend such a scenario to anyone, Lenny clarified that it was a joke. “Just a joke, Mom,” he explained. after seeing the post, Lisa scolded her ex-husband for making fun of their family drama on social networks. “It’s impressive that you find humor at this very sad time in our family’s life,” Lisa joked.

This is the latest sign of how strained the relationship between Lisa and Lenny has become during their divorce. On the eve of his filing, the couple sparked rumors of a divorce after a showdown in a nightclub between Lisa, Lenny and Katarina. It is reported that Lisa brought Lars Pippen to confront Lenny and Katarina at the Gala nightclub. Witnesses claimed that they saw Lisa climbing into Katarina’s face, and at some point a glass was thrown at her. At the time, Lenny denied the divorce rumors. But in the following weeks, he confirmed their separation and stated that they had been separated for several months before filing the application.

Lisa claimed otherwise and said she was stunned by his divorce application. RHOM viewers took a peek inside about the breakdown of Lisa and Lenny’s marriage. Many viewers called Lenny’s behavior in season 4 and accused him of clearly demonstrating a desire to end the marriage. Lisa became emotional when she talked about his past emotional connection at a time when they were struggling to start a family. Now she will have to start the fifth season of The Real Housewives of Miami, having come to terms with her divorce.