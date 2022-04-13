RHOC’s Gina Kirschenheiter promises that season 14 will end like “never done before”: fans will be “very excited”

Creating a story. “The Real Housewives of Orange County” star Gina Kirschenheiter teased the show’s “thrilling” season 14 finale, revealing it’s unlike anything fans have seen before.

“The season finale episode will definitely end up like it’s never happened before in this series.”

Although the upcoming reunion will be as “eventful” as viewers expected from the “Real Housewives” franchise, the New York native said that many of her colleagues actually reconciled with each other during the recording. “I think there was some compromise there, and I think people will be pleasantly surprised to see that despite the fact that we argue a lot, in the end [we] have a foundation, a real friendship and connection,” she said.

Gina specifically mentioned her ongoing feud with Shannon Beador and their frequent arguments about being bad friends to each other. “I mean, I’ve known Shannon for years and years. We want to find common ground and improve our friendship,” she told Us. “I think it’s pretty exciting to see at the reunion, but you have to get through it first.”

While there may still be tensions between the reality star and some of her co-stars, her relationship with new boyfriend Travis Mullen has been smooth. “We’re just stable,” Gina said of the entrepreneur who attended the CMT Awards ceremony with her on Monday. “We live together, we raise our family together, and it’s just wonderful.”

She continued, “It’s really nice to have someone I can share my life with who just really loves me and I love them, and [there’s] nothing really sensational about it, but it’s nice.”

Gina and Travis started dating in mid-2019 after her ex-husband Matt Kirschenheiter was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence. The former couple, who share children Nicholas, 8, Sienna, 6, and Luca, 5, broke up in 2018. They briefly reconciled before proceeding with the divorce, which was finalized in December 2019. Six months earlier, the reality TV star had accused her now-ex of domestic violence, claiming he had assaulted her. He was arrested in September 2019, and after many delays in court, Matt pleaded guilty to the charges in April 2021.

In December 2021, Gina believes that her new beau helped her reconcile with Matt after their divorce. “When someone says: “I understand that you’re upset, but think about the bigger picture and what you really want,” it’s very important, very important for us to be able to move on,” she told Us at the time. “For example, [if] someone makes a shot, you don’t have to hit the shot. And then, eventually, you just stopped shooting at each other, and then it got better. I am proud of it and very happy about it. And I’m proud of myself and Matt for being able to be parents, but I give Travis credit for that. A big loan.”

Gina continued to admire her boyfriend, adding: “The fact that he’s willing to be there and help me switch sides is really amazing. [He is] a great man. And I really thank him for that, because it’s really hard to get through, they’re really complicated and stressful, and I’m very, very grateful to have been on the other side of it.”