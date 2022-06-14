RHOC: Why Bravo shouldn’t have fired Tamra Judge

The Bravo series “The Real Housewives of Orange County” launched the “Real Housewives” franchise, and although Tamra Judge was not involved in the process until season 3, she was (and remains) a RHOC legend. In January 2020, Tamra announced during a live Instagram broadcast with Andy Cohen that she had been fired from the show. Her departure changed the dynamics of the series, and not for the better.

In 2006, the world saw the beginning of the Real Housewives franchise. Inspired by TV series such as “Desperate Housewives”, the show was aimed at showing viewers a real look at the lives of rich and glamorous women. In 2007, in the third season, Tamra Judge (then Tamra Barney) joined this group of women, and she managed to keep her regular role in the series for the next 11 seasons. In general, her stay at RHOC lasted more than 12 years. Her presence and approach to confrontation were just two of the reasons why she lasted so long in the series.

Appearing on the show, Tamra presented the audience with countless iconic moments. The 15th season was the first without Tamra, Vicky Gunvalson was also absent. In the eyes of many fans, they were the two best housewives in the history of the series. That season began filming right before the start of COVID-19, cursing it from the first day. The emphasis was shifted so that it was more like a documentary about rich women surviving a pandemic. The production attracted Elizabeth Lyn Vargas and Jen Armstrong, but it wasn’t enough. The RHOC flavor was missing, and the pandemic contributed to a disappointing 15th release.

First of all, Tamra is known as the first housewife to pour wine on another woman. Throwing wine is a cult technique of Real housewives . This is a moment that happens rarely, and when it happens, it causes a huge stir among the actors and on the network. The context of the discourse around this wine cellar is another reason why Tamra’s participation in the series was so memorable: her difficult marriage with Simon Barney gave viewers a textbook look at problematic relationships. This helped viewers to recognize the red flags and characteristics of the offender, which were harder to notice. It was real, it was scary, and it was sad to see. When Tamra was finally free, her whole personality changed and she blossomed. Tamra’s anger at another woman (Jinna Kio) for blaming the victim and siding with Simon was justified.

Tamra’s journey from marriage to self-fulfillment was inspiring, but no less exciting was her approach to confrontation with other women, especially after her RHOC marriage to Simon broke up. Although it was still a classic Tamra, it was more calculating and less fueled by external elements. Outbreaks of Tamra have gone down in history, including. “THAT’S MY OPINION!” She could make her point, and even if she was wrong, she skillfully maneuvered to avoid drama. In recent seasons, her views on certain topics have been very lacking. Fans are wondering how she would have handled certain moments, such as Brownwyn Wyndham-Burke’s drinking problems in season 15 or Heather Dubrow’s return in season 16.

Tamra Judge will always be called the OG of the “Real Housewives of Orange County.” Her frank and direct methods of communication in the face of tension are no longer facets of the show. They leave a noticeable gap, especially in group situations. Fans are looking forward to her (and Vicky) back on screen in the second season of the series “Real Housewives.