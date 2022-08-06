RHOC: Megan King Refuses to share Future relationship on Instagram

Megan King, who became famous thanks to the TV series “The Real Housewives of Orange County”, does not want to talk about her relationship on social networks. Fans first learned about Megan and Jim Edmonds’ relationship when she joined RHOC. Because of infidelity and barriers in their relationship, they faced many difficulties. Viewers got an idea of how Megan is trying to get pregnant when she underwent IVF. Fortunately, Megan was able to give birth to three children. After Megan starred in three seasons, she left RHOC in 2017. However, in 2019, Megan and Jim broke up due to relationship problems.

Megan has since started a relationship with Cuff Owens in September 2021. Their relationship developed rapidly as Megan felt she was ready for a partnership. She wanted someone to help take care of her children, and thought Kaffe was right for her. They got married in October 2021. However, in December 2021, the couple separated, and in March 2022, their marriage was dissolved.

Recently, on the podcast Two Ts In a Pod with Teddy Mellencamp and Tamra Judge, Megan talked about her breakup. She says she has no plans to share her relationship on social media in the future. Megan reflected on her relationship with Jim and Cuff as she felt the situations were awkward. Megan is unhappy with the repetition of the same patterns in the future and plans to share information more carefully on the Internet. She deleted social media posts after the couple broke up because she felt she didn’t know the truth about their relationship. Megan said she thought Jim never respected her, but she couldn’t see it while they were together.

Some fans used social media to question Megan about her ex-marriage. Many urged her to work on her marriage. Other fans supported Megan during her breakup with Cuffe. Some commented on Megan as a wonderful mother and hoped that she was doing well. The situation hurt Megan, she felt overwhelmed. She sincerely felt that Cuff was right for her, and hoped for their future. However, Megan has revealed that she will be dating in the future, but it’s not a priority at the moment. She would like to focus on her family and approach dating more slowly.

However, Megan plans to keep her life more private and hopes fans respect that. Megan is grateful to her fans for their support; however, she wants people to stop focusing on her dates. Although she won’t reveal who she’s dating in the future, fans can follow the “Real Housewives of Orange County” on her “Intimate Knowledge” podcast.