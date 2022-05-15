RHOC graduate Megan King poses nude during a trip to Joshua Tree: “Yes, I did it”

Living her best life masterdating! During one of her solo dates, Megan King completely accepted herself.

“Yes, I did it,” the 37—year-old graduate of the Real Housewives of Orange County program signed a picture on Instagram Story on Saturday, May 14. In the photo, King is all smiles, stripped down to a birthday suit — in a pair. sunglasses and a wide—brimmed hat – during a hike after swimming in a pond. Strategically placed smiley hearts covered her private parts.

In the second picture, King shared a topless selfie during a Saturday swim.

“For the first time in my life, I broke out of the network and went to the desert to set up camp,” the lifestyle blogger captioned an Instagram picture on Saturday while meditating fully clothed. “So if I don’t come back, find me in Joshua Tree! #masterdating”.

King has been a proud advocate of dating herself since her divorce from estranged husband Cuff Owens.

“I love skiing, and I wanted to go. But I have children so often, and none of my friends could meet me here. So what did I do? I took advantage of the days free from children and booked a trip to Park City, Utah,” King captioned a January Instagram photo taken during her ski trip. “I’ve been skiing alone all day today.”

She continued: “Eating alone with a glass of champagne was a bit inspiring, it was a bit difficult to book tickets and carry all my stuff without help and figuring out logistics, and it was the most enjoyable master date. my life. …So here I am. Here’s to FREAKING ME. I’m doing it! I’M DOING IT!”

The Missouri native, who has daughter Aspen, 5, and twin sons Hart and Hayes, both 3, with ex-husband Jim Edmonds, announced her divorce from Owens, 43, late last year after two months of marriage.

“I’m shocked. This situation is deeply destructive,” she wrote on Instagram in December 2021. — Obviously, this is not what I imagined when I made the vows, and I am shocked and saddened by how things turned out. I am moving forward with my children while we privately experience our pain and begin to let go of broken dreams.”

After the breakup, the host of the podcast “Intimate Knowledge” was focused on herself and raising three kids.