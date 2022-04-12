RHOC alum Vicky Gunvalson’s ex-fiance Steve Lodge is marrying Janice Carlson in an “Incredible Wedding,” his fourth marriage.

Charm for the fourth time? Vicky Gunvalson’s ex-fiance, Steve Lodge, married Janice Carlson in an “incredible” wedding, which was his fourth trip down the aisle.

“Beautiful weather, breathtaking views, wonderful guests, an unforgettable ceremony, sensational food and lots of wine; and, of course, my beautiful wife,” the 63—year-old former partner of the graduate of the Real Housewives of Orange County program signed a selfie video about him and his fiancee on Instagram on Monday, April 11. “Everything is made for an incredible wedding. Thanks to everyone who helped make it unique. We are now Mr. and Mrs. Steve Chavez Lodge.”

The politician, who ran for governor of California in 2021, could not but boast of a spectacular view. “We’re married,” he announced in the clip, pointing the camera at Carlson in her wedding dress as they smiled and kissed in the glow of a neon sunset.

“We are head over heels in love and can’t wait to become husband and wife. Janis is a beautiful man inside and out,” he told us in January 2021. — We have incredible chemistry, we are very compatible, emotionally connected and respect each other. We are equally bound by the yoke and look forward to happiness.”

For her part, the reality TV star, who called her ex a “famous whore” after he announced his engagement, has a new man in her life, and she is very happy.

“He is the first man who has really treated me to something. He’s like, “I get it. You don’t pay for it.” I’m like, “Are you, like, real?” she said in February on the show “Housewives in a Nightcap” from Access Hollywood about her new beau. “He’s fucking incredible.” (The TV presenter has not yet revealed the name of her boyfriend.)

In the same month, Gunvalson became a grandmother for the fourth time when her daughter Briana Culberson gave birth to daughter Cora Rose. Culberson is also the mother of sons Troy, 9, Owen, 7, and Hank, 17 months, with husband Ryan Culberson.

The founder of Coto Insurance shares 34-year-old Briana and 35-year-old son Michael Wolfsmith Jr. with ex-husband Michael Wolfsmith, whom she divorced in 1991 after almost 10 years of marriage. Three years later, she married Donna Gunvalson, whom she divorced in 2014 after 20 years of marriage.