RHOBH: Why Lisa Rinna Should Apologize to RHODubai

Lisa Rinna gained a reputation on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” for being chatty, but last week her unfiltered comment left her indebted to Garcel Beauvais and the cast The real housewives of Dubai with apologies. As usual, Lisa has cornered herself by interfering in other people’s problems. Lisa promotes the RHOBH plot well along with her willingness to share an opinion. However, she went too far when she made some unsolicited comments about the Diana Jenkin scandal on Instagram and Garcel’s two cents about the situation.

It all started on Instagram when Diana left a comment on a post on Kristen Dionne’s page “Bravo”, “OWN” and documentary comments, philly.diva. Kristen posted a meme with two photos of Diana looking completely different, saying, “I can’t understand that it’s the same woman.” When Diana disgraced the meme, Kristen replied: “Both photos are you. However, none of them look like each other! Welcome to the bravo sphere!” she then urged her to “keep the same energy with the rest of Instagram that thinks you don’t have a storyline and should be fired, not just with the creators of black content.” Diana replied: “It should be fun to be a black content creator.”

If Diana had just taken the insult to her appearance, that would have been one thing, but making fun of Kristen for creating black content led her into racist territory. Diana tried to claim that she meant a “black content creator” as a person who creates sarcastic content, and that there is a language barrier problem, but fans didn’t buy it. When Andy Cohen asked Garcel about the fiasco, she generously called Diana “uneducated.” Lisa then took the liberty of ranting about it on Instagram, writing: “We quarrel in our show, if we quarrel with Garcel, we are suddenly called racists. It’s a bastard. I won’t accept it. I will express myself whenever and however I want, and I’m not afraid of any of you, damn it.” The argument is completely problematic, since Garcel has been in many conflicts; however, only in a few cases has the topic of race been mentioned.

Garcel called on Kyle Richards to claim that Garcel had not fulfilled a charitable donation, and told Kyle about the painful and unfair legacy of white people accusing blacks of cheapness. Garcel later admitted that she often feels on the side with the group, and that race was a factor. Garcel did not mention racism in the quarrel with Lisa over their mutual friend Denise Richards or during the run-ins with Dorit Kemsley.

Lisa added insult to injury as she continued her rant on Instagram, writing: “And if you’re so excited about our show, and many of you are jerks, go watch The Real Housewives of Dubai. Getting most of the BIPOC actors from RHODubai into a fight was a serious microaggression. Calling the RHOBH audience overly sensitive “cunts” for revealing alleged microaggression is incredibly deaf. Chanel Ayan from RHODubai said this, tweeting: “Rinna Africa called and they want their lips back! Keep Dubai out of your mouth” before plugging in RHODubai. Lisa’s misdirected indignation at RHODubai and Garcel for a fully justified retaliatory strike against Diana spilled Karen’s energy.

Lisa has a long controversial history, but usually her sarcasm avoided openly racist comments. Many fans of the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” demand that Lisa be permanently fired from the show. If she hopes to hold on, she can take a step back to see how her impulsive rhetoric has torn apart her already damaged friendship with Garcel and blatant disrespect for her new colleagues. Her attempts to demonstrate that she is not a racist, but simply self-confident, had the exact opposite effect. Although Lisa has posted a vague apology, citing grief over her mother Lois, if she knows what is good for her, she will take responsibility for her behavior and begin the tour with a much more specific apology with Garcel, the cast of RHODubai and Kristen as soon as possible.