RHOBH: Why Lisa Rinna feels that fans of the franchise don’t like her

The villain from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa Rinna, is happy with the well-deserved title, even if not all viewers of the franchise love her. For several seasons, Lisa has been saying this in her loud but honest voice. Lately, she seems to even enjoy participating in some of the fights that are happening around her.

Lisa joined us during the 5th season of RHOBH and showed shamelessness when it came to the drama that the audience craved. after she mentioned Lisa’s husband Harry Hamlin during a trip to Amsterdam. Although Lisa has always been an open book, some fans would like the former soap opera actress to keep some things a secret and possibly step away from the show.

Lisa is no fool when it comes to viewers’ opinions, and she recently opened up to Newsweek saying she feels like she’s being considered a villain because she’s honest. than someone who is honest.” There is no doubt that the truth can be a heavy pill for RHOBH viewers. Lisa shared that, in her opinion, fans would love her more if she just disappeared from view, but, as subscribers know, this is not in the style of a Fox. Lisa, daughter of Amelia Hamlin, what you see is what you get, and it doesn’t look like Lisa is going to apologize for who she is any time soon.

Recently, Lisa has become a controversial character on RHOBH. Her popularity, or lack thereof, skyrocketed in season 10 when she went up against her friend Denise Richards. The James Bond actress was accused of having an affair with former RHOBH star Brandi Glanville, and Lisa just wanted to get to the truth. Instead, she pushed her dear friend away and lost a lot of points with the fans. Although RHOBH ultimately highlights a certain personality trait, many believe that a high-profile truth seeker can behave the same way in real life.

RHOBH fans either love or hate Lisa, and the reality TV star doesn’t seem to mind. Currently, Lisa is still supporting her close friend Erica Jane, for which many also called Lisa. As the season continues, fans will see Lisa scolding the singer for excessive alcohol consumption amid her legal troubles. Who knows, by the end of season 12, Lisa may come out on top, but according to rumors, Lisa will retain her status as a villain.