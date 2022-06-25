RHOBH: Why Kyle Richards is divorcing her ex-husband Guraysh Aljufri

Kyle Richards finally talks about his first marriage to Guraysh Oljifri in the TV series “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”. Fans have been watching Kyle’s happy marriage to Mauricio Umanski since the first season of RHOBH. Housewife OG shared many of her upbeat home moments on the show. However, little is known about Kyle’s ex-husband and the father of her eldest daughter Farrah Elgifri.

Kyle worked hard to dispel the age-old rumors about Mauricio’s infidelities. Starting with the 4th season of RHOBH, Kyle joined the battle for her husband and fought with Lisa Vanderpump, Brandi Glanville and others who accused Mauricio of cheating. Kyle and Mauricio have been married for more than 26 years and have raised four daughters Portia, Alexia, Sofia and Farrah, Kyle’s daughter from his first marriage. Over the years, little has been known about Kyle’s first marriage and why it broke up. Because of Mauricio’s good looks and the incessant rumors of infidelities that somehow stopped appearing in the series, fans were too distracted to poke their noses into Kyle’s past with Guraysh.

Everything changed in a recent BravoTV episode, where Kyle decides to talk about his divorce. While Guraysh has appeared in small numbers over the years to celebrate his daughter Farrah’s milestones, little is known about what caused their split in the early 1990s. “My ex—husband never remarried,” Kyle told the group, adding, “And I feel so bad because, honestly, he’s such a nice guy.” When it came to why the couple divorced, Kyle, whose style changed to RHOBH, admits she wasn’t ready for such a big commitment at that time in her life: “He loved me. We have a beautiful daughter. his. And, um, I was too young to get married,” Kyle explained. She admitted that she still sincerely cares about Guraysha, despite the fact that they divorced at such a young age. “We both always put Farrah first,” she added.

In flashbacks, Kyle and Guraysh smiled together at Farrah’s graduation in 2010. Kyle also noted how well Guraish and Mauricio get along. On Father’s Day in 2021, Farrah wholeheartedly paid tribute to Guraish and Mauricio, thanking “the wonderful men who made me who I am today.” Kyle’s disclosure was the first time she talked about her ex-husband and explained the reason for their divorce. Married to Mauricio for almost 30 years, and it’s probably been a long time since Kyle, whom RHOBH fans love to hate, reflected on her first marriage. However, her admission of divorce is one of the most revealing moments on RHOBH this season.

Kyle has a bigger fish to fry in the series, as the trailer teased a family drama with her sister Katie Hilton. Lisa Rinna seems to have been the one who lit the pot in the sisters’ quarrel, and fans are looking forward to seeing how the drama plays out. RHOBH OG is known for feuding with her sisters in the series. Her past fights with Kim Richards in the early years carried the franchise. Now with Katie as a friend, Kyle’s family drama with her sisters is distracting attention from rumors about her husband.