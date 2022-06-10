RHOBH: Lisa Rinna is accused of a fake feud with Katie Hilton

The star of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” Lisa Rinna was accused of simulating her latest feud with the show’s girlfriend Katie Hilton. The top-rated Housewives franchise continues to keep fans on their toes as the cast, which also includes Garcelle Beauvais, Dorit Kemsley, Erica Jane, Kyle Richards, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Cherie Zampino, Sutton Strack and Diane Jenkins, continues to not hold back. on anything or anyone. It’s been a little over a week since social media tried to keep up with the feud between Lisa and Katie.

Viewers already know that this season’s RHOBH incident will mark the beginning of a feud between the two stars. Fans have yet to see what will cause a split, but the antics behind the scenes entertain them. After acclaimed marketing manager Patrick Somers started posting screenshots of messages on Katie’s behalf, it was first said that Katie may have hired him to target Lisa. Since then, Patrick has quickly changed his story.

Now, according to Page Six, it is alleged that Lisa hired Patrick herself to help “invent” the latest feud. Patrick claimed that Lisa had fabricated the social media exchange in order to push a storyline for the next season on RHOBH. In his Instagram live, Patrick defended Katie and said that she had nothing to do with what happened. “Katie Hilton had nothing to do with it. It was strictly me and Lisa Rinna who came up with this plan. It just went awry very quickly, as did our friendship. We’re not friends anymore,” Patrick said. The messages said Lisa had no idea who Patrick was and there had never been a friendship between them. The actress wrote on her social media asking Bravo fans to help find out exactly who Patrick was before the marketer uploaded his allegedly malicious interview.

Lisa posted a now-deleted screenshot of the Bravo fan account, which implied that Katie hired Patrick to spread negative stories about her. Katie has never been involved in an argument on social media, but Lisa and fans continued to speculate, and many were tired of trying to find out the truth. At first, Patrick stated that he was paid $27,527.72 to develop a strategy against Lisa. He also claimed that he had never met her. Now Patrick claims that he and Lisa have been friends since 2020, and the plan they came up with collapsed, which led to accusations being made when Lisa posted his phone number online.

It was too difficult to keep up with the stars of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” and their saga behind the scenes. On camera, the show continues to dominate. From feuds to fashion, viewers can’t get enough of the cast as their recent episode reached a record season with 1.2 million viewers. One thing is for sure: fans know that Katie will most likely never hire an unknown person to kill Lisa.