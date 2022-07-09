RHOBH: Lisa Rinna Blames Recent Behavior for Lois’ Loss

Lisa Rinna from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has been criticized for her outbursts on social media, and she recently apologized, explaining that she is still grieving the loss of her mother Lois. RHOBH fans have fallen in love with Lois over the years when she joked with housewives over dinner or danced with Lisa. Unfortunately, in November 2021, Lois suffered a stroke and died at the age of 93. In a recent episode of RHOBH, viewers watched as Lisa broke the tragic news to her colleagues on the set and will go through the grieving process in subsequent episodes.

The RHOBH star has always been outspoken, but lately Lisa has been in tears on social media. Last month, Lisa went to war on Instagram with an unknown man named Patrick Somers, who claimed to be an employee of Katie Hilton. In an already deleted post, Lisa accused Katie of starting the drama. Lisa recently defended her RHOBH co-star Diane Jenkins and said that if one of the housewives quarrels with Garcel Beauvais, they are called “racists”. Lisa then overshadowed the “Real Housewives of Dubai” by telling fans who “lit up” to watch them instead. The actors of RHODubai did not take Lisa’s comment lightly and criticized her on social networks.

Lisa has been subject to negative press reviews because of her antics online, and she recently posted a long apology on Instagram, which reads: “I had a very difficult time, I think you saw how hard it hit me. I’m sorry if I got mad at you, at you — it really doesn’t apply to any of you. I never thought I’d feel this way. I really thought that grief would be about sadness and pain, but this is much more.” Lisa went on to explain that Lois’ death has hit her hard and she is “really struggling.” The RHOBH star thanked her fans for their patience with her and admitted that at the moment they may not have “warm fuzzies” for her, but she promised them that she would cope with it “stronger and better.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CfnIQjGpFiV/

Many RHOBH fans have written words of support to Lisa, and many have shared that they are also grieving for their loved ones. The star of the series “The Real Housewives of New York” Dorinda Medley wrote: “Truly, this is the price of a strong, deep and sincere love. This journey has no real timeline, and if the people around you don’t understand it, then they don’t really understand loss or true love.” Dorinda lost her second husband Richard Medley in 2011 after being married to him for six years, and often spoke fondly of him on RHONY.

Lisa continues to post tributes to Lois, the last of whom she dances. The RHOBH star admitted that it’s hard without a mom without a mom, and that she especially enjoyed celebrating July 4th. Despite recent criticism on social media, fans are rallying around Lisa to get through this difficult time. No matter how controversial Lisa was on and off the show, fans loved it when Lois appeared on the show, and they will miss her appearance on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.