RHOBH: Lisa Rinna Admits She’s a “Mess” on Social Media

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Rinna knows she has a social media mess, and she recently took over when she appeared on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live. The former actress of the series has faced harsh criticism for her antics on and off the screen. Once a fan favorite, Lisa turned out to be a villain, and her popularity has waned as she continues to clash with many of her film colleagues.

Becoming a housewife, Lisa has seen the ups and downs of reality TV. The actress has become iconic thanks to her many feuds throughout the series, from her famous confrontation in Amsterdam against Kim Richards to her excessive drama with her 20-year-old girlfriend Denise Richards. The reaction of fans to Lisa, as well as to her close friends on the series, Kyle Richards, Erica Jane and Dorit Kemsley, has increased dramatically. Although viewers are used to the entertainment of the show, Lisa’s presence behind the scenes on social media confused many, and some demanded that she be fired from the show next season.

During a recent appearance on WWHL, host Andy Cohen finally had to address Lisa’s social media posts after fans accused him of favoritism because he called The Real Housewives of Potomac star Candice Dillard and her social media. On the late-night talk show, Andy asked Lisa about her Instagram. Before he could finish his question, the star had already fallen silent. According to People, Lisa mentioned that she knows she was a nightmare. “I’m such a fucking mess. I’m a fucking mess,” Lisa said. — You can call me whatever you want!

Lisa admitted that she hopes that she will eventually get better, but it may be too late, as RHOBH fans noted that she has become unbearable. Fans often turn to social media to beg Bravo to swap actors for the “Real Housewives” franchise, but criticism of Lisa was relentless. It all started when she started attacking the show’s friend Katie Hilton. Lisa continued her attack for several days, even with the participation of an unknown publicist who accused her of organizing a fictitious feud against Katie. After several posts, Lisa deleted most of the messages, but other media outlets have already picked up the allegedly fabricated correspondence.

While fans are eagerly waiting for the second half of the 12th season of RHOBH to play out, the upcoming reunion is already worrying viewers. Due to the numerous feuds and excellent chemistry between the actors, the ratings have not yet declined. Although many are calling for Lisa’s dismissal, they should not hold their breath because of any changes in the line-up next season.