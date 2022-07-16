RHOBH: Kyle Richards & Maurizio Umanski’s Relationship Timeline

In the series “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”, Kyle Richards and her husband Mauricio Umanski are an iconic couple, and fans like their long-standing relationship. Bravo stars have successfully escaped the curse of reality TV, despite the fact that many “Real Housewives” franchise marriages often end in divorce. Over time, Kyle and Mauricio became a strong couple, raising children, supporting each other’s business ventures and opening their lives to millions of RHOBH viewers. The playful banter of the couple, a stormy romance and sincere personalities make their love story close.

Kyle and Mauricio have known each other for 28 years and recently celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary. The couple has been inseparable since their first date. When they met, Kyle’s eldest daughter Farrah Aljufri was only five years old. Farrah is very close to Mauricio and her father Guraish Aljufri. Together, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills couple have three younger daughters, Alexia, Sofia and Portia Umansky.

Related: RHOBH: How Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umanski Stay So in Love

Kyle and Mauricio threw lavish parties that RHOBH viewers will never forget. These include “Farrowin,” an annual White Party, events for the Agency, and a fundraiser to support the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles. Bravo fans appreciate the sincere bond between Kyle and Mauricio, which is rarely seen in reality shows. Now it’s time to look back at the RHOBH couple’s relationship timeline.

How Kyle and Mauricio met

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kyle Richards Umansky (@kylerichards18)

Kyle first met Mauricio in 1994 at Bar One nightclub in West Hollywood, California (later renamed Bootsy Bellows). Mauricio thought Kyle was Demi Moore’s sister, so he decided to approach her and introduce himself. When the reality TV stars met, Kyle was engaged to CBS San Diego news anchor Michael Tuck. Housewife RHOBH broke off her relationship with Michael after meeting with Mauricio. She even hid her engagement ring from him to make it look like she was still single.

Kyle and Mauricio’s engagement

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kyle Richards Umansky (@kylerichards18)

Mauricio proposed to Kyle during a date at the Shutters restaurant in Santa Monica, California. He gave her flowers and hid a ring box like a rosebud inside the bouquet. After Kyle found the disguised ring, Mauricio got down on one knee and asked Kyle to marry him. Farrah was also presented with her own wedding ring from Mauricio, on which two hands held an engraved heart.

Kyle and Mauricio’s wedding in Bel Air

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kyle Richards Umansky (@kylerichards18)

Kyle and Mauricio got married on January 20, 1996 at the Bel Air Country Club. The wedding was postponed from April to January because Kyle was four months pregnant with Alexia. She wanted her wedding dress to fit her growing tummy. Kyle agreed to convert to Judaism a few months after she and Mauricio started dating, and made sure to include Jewish traditions in the celebration. Seven-year-old Farrah was invited to the wedding as a flower girl.

Kyle and Mauricio are starting a family

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kyle Richards Umansky (@kylerichards18)

After the wedding, Kyle and Mauricio focused on starting a family. Their eldest daughter Alexia was born on June 18, 1996, and their middle daughter Sofia was born four years later, in January 2000. Their family was finally completed when Kyle gave birth to the couple’s youngest daughter Portia in March 2008. Kyle and Mauricio are loving and supportive parents and are closely connected with their children. Recently, the Umans have visited London and Paris and often arrange festive gatherings in their mansion in Encino.

Bravo fans like to watch Kyle and Mauricio’s family on the RHOBH channel and see how their children are growing up. Many milestones have been filmed in the show and posted on social media, from engagements to college and bat mitzvah celebrations. Viewers can see more of Mauricio and Kyle’s daughters in the new Netflix reality show “Buying Beverly Hills.” The show will focus on the family business, and also starring Farrah and Alexia, who work for Mauricio’s real estate company The Agency. At the moment, fans can see Kyle’s famous family by connecting to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills series every week.