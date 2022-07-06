RHOBH: Kyle Apologizes to Sutton after Accusing Her of Lying

Kyle Richards took to her Instagram stories to make amends and apologize to Sutton Strake, doubling down on why the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star laughed at Garcel Beauvais’ son, who was scolded by Erica Jane. Kyle, Dorit Kemsley and their husbands, Mauricio Umanski and P.K. Kemsley, were sharply criticized after a preview clip showed their reaction to a drunk Erica telling Garcel’s 14-year-old son to “fuck off.” The clip even begins with Kyle recalling a meeting she heard about, and Dorit personally watching their group, and admits that Erica was fighting with Garcel’s son. Mauricio was the first to respond, saying how great he thought Erica did it.

Fans were outraged by Erica’s behavior and the careless response of Kyle, Dorit and their husbands. The group received mean tweets and comments from upset viewers who were repelled by child abuse. Elsewhere, another preview clip showed Kyle’s disturbing reaction to Sutton talking about her two past miscarriages. Sutton made this discovery during a heated exchange with Diane Jenkins, when Kyle intervened to refute Sutton’s claims. At one point, Kyle even starts shaking Sutton aggressively and tells her to calm down after she was offended that no one believed her claims.

Amid all the backlash, Kyle turned to her Instagram story to clarify her behavior and reveal the apology she made to Sutton, but not to Garcel. Kyle first explained the meeting with Sutton and noted that she had had a few drinks and thought that Sutton was not giving Diana “her moment” to talk about her recent miscarriage. Kyle admitted she was “disappointed” with how she reacted to Sutton. When Kyle woke up the next morning, she realized her wrongdoing and “immediately” turned to Sutton to apologize. “I consider Sutton to be my close friend and I really care about her,” Kyle added. “Sutton accepted my apology and we moved on.”

Referring to her filmed response to Erica scolding Garcel’s son, Kyle did not apologize, but only explained. Founder Kyle x Shahida went on to say that she didn’t witness Erica arguing with Jax firsthand; she just heard about it the next day “along with some funny moments.” In the clip, you can see how Kyle, Mauricio, Dorit and PiKey recall the meeting that Dorit witnessed and laugh at how drunk and rude Erica behaved with Garcel’s two sons. The PC jokingly calls the melee a “breakthrough” for Erica after she flirts with Garcel’s married eldest son before berating one of her twin boys. Kyle laughs all the way, but claims that when she said: “It’s not funny, but it’s funny,” she was only talking about drunk Eric. “What she said to Jax wasn’t true,— Kyle said. She also noted that Erica finally opened up and got drunk in the group, which was the “more important” issue she was focusing on. However, the clip looks different.

The stars of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” were accused of insensitivity and even discrimination, given that Garcel is still the only black housewife in the series, and somehow she continues to remain on the list of all enemies. Given the backlash, this probably won’t be the last time Kyle will have to deal with this problem. She didn’t take the risk by posting a message on her Instagram story to avoid constant criticism. But Andy Cohen is likely to talk about the latest drama at the reunion of the 12th season of RHOBH. It is also worth noting that Erica and Dorit remain silent about the preview clips.