RHOBH: Kyle Accuses Sutton of Lying about Her Two Miscarriages

Kyle Richards refers to his belief that Sutton Strack is lying about miscarriages in the episode preview The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which will be released this week. Kyle is a real housewife from Beverly Hills, constantly appearing in the cast every season from the very beginning. Sutton started out as Lisa Rinna’s housewife friend in 2020, and two seasons later became a housewife with diamonds.

From the moment Sutton first appeared in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she immediately found a common language with Kyle. Quickly becoming friends who made fans giggle with their silly jokes, the two ladies quickly became the highlight of the show when filming together. They became even closer when Sutton rented Kyle’s old house in Beverly Hills, renovating the house she bought after the divorce. Women can be best friends, but this does not mean that they are afraid to call each other names or make fun of each other during confession. Since the beginning of the season, fans have noticed how Kyle and Sutton react to each other. It started with Kyle questioning Sutton’s reaction to Dorit being the victim of a home invasion, including having a gun held to her head. Kyle disagreed with how Sutton behaved after the incident, and raised the issue during the next group event, which caused a negative reaction from some colleagues on the set. After this disagreement in the first episodes of the new season, fans had a feeling that this would not be the last confrontation between the two women. During the last episode, when Diane Jenkins and Sutton faced their past drama in Mexico, fans saw Kyle sitting next to them and waiting for an opportunity to intervene.

A preview of this week’s episode of RHOBH shows the continuation of Sutton and Diana’s quarrel during another housewife Garcelle Beauvais’ birthday party. When Sutton tries to sympathize with Diana’s recent health problems by telling her that she has suffered two miscarriages, Kyle, sitting next to Sutton and listening, instantly expresses an opinion about this confession. This interaction is played in a preview clip shared by @TheBravoLife_. Sutton tells Diana: “I’m just trying to get in touch with you because in a way I understand that. I lost two children. I fully understand that.” Kyle intervened: “Have you lost two babies? I’ve never heard of this before.” Sutton replied, “I’ve had two miscarriages.” Kyle snapped, “I’ve never heard that before.” Sutton, looking glum, says, “Well, I’m sorry, I did it. It’s very personal.”

Reality TV star Kyle’s reaction to her friend’s confession seems to express annoyance, like Diana’s, instead of viewers thinking Kyle would be supportive by being so close to Sutton. The questioning looks and looks of Diana and Kyle cause Sutton a violent reaction. Instead of Kyle letting her friend leave or even taking her away from the situation, viewers see in the clip Kyle grabbing Sutton’s hand and talking to her like a scolding parent. This happens while Diana is sitting next to them, looking almost pleased with Kyle’s reaction to Sutton’s confession.

In the 12th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the drama continues, especially with the new Diana. What fans might not have expected was that Kyle and Sutton had already met face-to-face several times. However, this recent clip made viewers nervous about whether their close relationship would ever return. Kyle’s suggestion that Sutton made up a confession about miscarriages could ruin this relationship for the rest of the season, if not longer. Viewers will be waiting to see if Kyle digs even deeper into this topic in his confession during the upcoming episode.