RHOBH: How Crystal Kung Minkoff Towers Over the Online Shadow

When Crystal Kung Minkoff joined the cast, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” welcomed its first Asian-American star, but it wasn’t easy for her, and she talks about how she copes with online trolls. Crystal’s first season wasn’t easy, especially after her feud with Sutton Strack, not to mention the harsh criticism of her leather pants. However, when she starts the new season, fans will find out that she is a cool housewife.

The newest celebrity from the TV series “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” immediately won loyal fans after she took to the stage with her cheeky attitude and vocabulary. During her first season, she was a breath of fresh air because she was truthful among many women who didn’t necessarily accept this quality. After correctly using the term “violation” to describe Sutton’s unexpected appearance, she found herself having to defend her word. Now that season 12 has begun, Crystal has to defend what she says again, due to the negative reaction of colleagues and trolls.

Bravo viewers were surprised to learn that they almost lost Crystal after revealing that she was thinking about quitting the show due to online harassment. At the reunion, viewers learned that she had been subjected to a lot of racist hate speech, as she told Andy Cohen that she receives “hundreds of messages a day” that attack her Asian culture. Fortunately, Krystal has found ways to avoid skeptics, including blocking them on her social media accounts. Obviously, she is very proud of being Asian and Chinese, and refuses to let the comments affect her.

RHOBH fans knew that harsh words and insults upset Crystal a lot last year, especially since some trolls said unpleasant things to her two children. Last year Crystal said that she would not have made the series if she knew what was going to happen, but changed her mind. Viewers noticed a dramatic change in attitude towards her in her second year, as she feels more comfortable in her own skin and is ready to speak out.

Crystal is proud to share her unique story in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, although she still gets nervous sometimes. The mother of two children has assumed responsibility for representation and does not want to let down young Asian Americans who look up to her. Crystal is currently in the midst of another battle with Sutton, but fans think they will soon begin peace talks. Will they be able to settle everything?