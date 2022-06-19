RHOBH: Homage to Lois Rinna’s Iconic Moments

In the 5th episode of the 12th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, viewers witnessed the terrible loss of Lisa Rinna’s mother, Lois. Although Lois appeared in the series quite rarely, she was always a pleasure to watch. She gave some funny and heartfelt moments during Lisa’s stay on RHOBH. Unfortunately, Lois passed away in November 2021.

Lisa has always included her family in RHOBH. She continues to brag about her husband Harry Hamlin, as well as the successes of her daughters Delilah Belle Hamlin and Amelia Gray Hamlin. In scenes involving Lois, it was always guaranteed that something iconic or memorable would happen.

Lois also impressed RHOBH fans outside of the Bravo series. Lisa’s love for her mother has always been obvious, which was evident from the videos and photos that Lisa shared with her mother on social networks. Lois’ legacy and the joy she brought not only to Lisa and her family, but also to RHOBH fans, will forever remain on television and the Internet.

Lisa and Lois pose for a fashion campaign

At 90, Lois Rinna is leading the new What Goes Around Comes Around campaign with her daughter Lisa and granddaughters Delilah Belle and Amelia Gray.

In April 2019, Lois took part in the fashion campaign of the luxury vintage brand What Goes Around Comes Around. It was attended by Lisa, her daughters Delilah and Amelia, as well as Lois. The campaign celebrated luxury fashion that transcended generations and ages, and images included close-ups of women in Chanel jewelry and outfits. It wasn’t the first time Lois had worked as a model, so the striking pose seemed natural to her.

Lisa’s subscribers know that she likes to post videos about how she dances. In this adorable Instagram video from April 2019, Lois joined the action as she danced with Lisa to “The Little Party That Didn’t Kill Anyone (All We Have).” If it wasn’t already clear that Lisa’s dancing skills seemed to have been inherited, Lisa’s Instagram post is titled: “I got this from my mom.”

Lois describes her experience A traumatic experience

In the 9th season of RHOBH, Lois told on camera about what she went through in her youth. She boldly revealed the details of the time before Lisa was born, when a colleague picked Lois up from a bus stop and tried to attack her, rape and even kill her. Fortunately, a military policeman followed the car and was able to save Lois, and the man went to jail. After being released, he became a serial killer. It was instructive to watch Lois tell such a heartbreaking story, showing her strong and brave side.

At the end of 2020, Lisa launched her own cosmetics line Rinna Beauty. It had an extremely successful launch and continues to thrive in the beauty community. Perhaps the most touching moment of the brand’s existence occurred in July 2021, when Lisa presented her Kiki lip kit. Included was a lipstick with the affectionate name “I love Lois”. In a video posted on Instagram, Lisa told Lois about the name, and when Lois realized what Lisa had said, it became clear that she felt flattered. “It’s so cute!” Lois said, adding, “I have my own lipstick!”