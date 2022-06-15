RHOBH: Denise Richards Supports Sami as an Adult Content Creator

Former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Denise Richards has promised to always support her daughter, 18-year-old Sami Sheen, who recently joined OnlyFans. Denise shares Sami with her ex-husband and actor Charlie Sheen, with whom she was married from 2002 to 2006. Besides Sami, Denise and Charlie also have a daughter together, Lola, 17. Meanwhile, Denise adopted another daughter, Eloise, in 2011, and Charlie has twin sons Bob and Max, 12, from his ex-wife Brooke Mueller. After the dissolution of Denise’s marriage to Charlie, she did not remarry until 2018, when she tied the knot with Aaron Phypers.

Denise and Charlie’s eldest daughter, Sami, was in the news recently after announcing she had joined OnlyFans. Sami posted a photo on her Instagram page, in which she poses in a bikini in the pool. In the caption to the post, she asked her fans to click the link in her biography to see more of her photos and videos. The link in Sami’s bio led to several links to her other social media pages, including her newly created OnlyFans page. Sami’s father, Charlie, did not approve of her joining the social media platform and condemned it in a statement.

The “Two and a Half Men” actor also blamed Denise for the situation. He told Us Weekly that Sami is 18 and she lives with her mom, before adding that he disapproves of her behavior, but cannot prevent it. Charlie also said that he urged Sami to preserve style and creativity, and not sacrifice his honesty. Meanwhile, Denise reacted to her ex-husband’s statement, saying that their daughter is 18 years old, and made a decision not based on whose house she lives in. The RHOBH graduate insisted that as a parent she can only guide herself and trust her latter to make her own choices. Denise followed up her statement by posting a comment to Sami’s Instagram post in which she announced that she had joined OnlyFans. Denise’s comment read: “Sami, I will always support you and always have your back. I love you.” Sami responded to her mom’s comment by writing, “@deniserichards, I love you, thank you.”

The demonstration of support by reality TV star Denise Herself and the recognition of the latter comes after what has become a difficult period for the mother and daughter duo. In September 2021, Sami stated in a TikTok post that she was trapped in an abusive home while living with Denise and Aaron. She eventually left her mother’s house and moved in with her father. In February, Denise spoke about her relationship with Sami during an interview in February and confirmed that their relationship was strained. However, the couple reunited in May to celebrate Mother’s Day, and Sami heartily congratulated Denise. However, it is unknown when Sami returned to the former RHOBH star.

Often parents struggle to come to terms with their children’s decisions as they get older. As a result, you can understand why Charlie is against the decision to become an adult content creator himself. In his statement, he pretended that she would not have done this if she had lived with him. However, it is also understandable why Denise decided to support her eldest daughter’s decision to join OnlyFans. The RHOBH graduate has had a difficult relationship with Sami lately, and she will be careful not to hurt her feelings with the wrong move. Denise also said that she can only guide herself and trust her in making the right decisions. One of the ways a loving mom can do this is to show Herself the support she needs in adulthood. Let’s hope that Charlie and Denise’s best wishes for their daughter will come true, despite their obvious disagreement about this.