RHOBH: Cherie says co-parenting with Will Smith was “not easy”

Cherie Zampino talks about her experience of co-parenting with Will Smith, and it was “not easy” for the star of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” As a newcomer, all the attention is focused on Shari and how she contributes to the overall dynamics of the show. She gets rave reviews from fans who want her to replace Diane Jenkins on a permanent basis in season 13. So far, Cherie’s brief appearances alongside her real-life best friend Garcel Beauvais have been well received by viewers who like the energy she brings. to the group.

As the ex-wife of the famous actor Will Smith, Shari is used to being the center of attention. Shari appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith’s talk show “Red Table Talk” to talk about her journey of co-parenting with Will and Jada. Shari and Jada admitted that they weren’t always best friends. There were times when people were obsessed, cursed, or Will had to step in to keep the peace between his ex-wife and his current wife. Since Shari was the mother of Will’s eldest child, Trey Smith, and Jada was raising his two youngest, Jayden and Willow Smith, Shari and Jada had no choice but to build a bond for the sake of their children.

Shari and Will’s son will soon turn 30, so their joint upbringing is not a problem, as it was many years ago. But Shari still remembers how difficult it was for her to find a common language with Will and Jada when the divorce was not over yet. “I won’t say it’s easy,” Shari confessed on the podcast Behind The Velvet Rope. Shari says she had to remind herself that the focus was on her son, not her personal feelings about Will continuing a relationship with Jada. “So it’s not about me anymore,” she explained. “We’re not together [meaning Shari and Will]. It’s because of him.” Cherie and Will were married from 1992 to 1995 and welcomed Trey the same year they tied the knot. Will married Jada in 1997, and soon they had 24-year-old Jayden and 21-year-old Willow.

Shari recalls how after Will and Jada “had these kids,” she had to change her attitude towards her ex-husband, given that all their children are brothers and sisters. “How do we do it when we honor them and put them first, and we don’t deprive them of anything good?” Shari told about her worldview at the time. She noted Trey’s close bond with Jada, which has been in his life since he was a toddler. Over time, Will and Shari became so friendly that they were able to enjoy a family vacation with Jada. Jada even talked about the family vacation that she allowed Will, Cherie and Trey to spend without her. “When there is mutual respect, it becomes easier,” Shari shared.

Thanks to her openness, she has become a fan favorite of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills series, and she is not even a full-time actor. If the producers change her role next season, Shari will get more screen time, which will allow fans to look inside her home life and the dynamics of co-parenting with Will and Jada. Since Will and Jada are famous Hollywood stars, their possible appearance as a guest can help increase the number of viewers. Considering all the current full-time employees that fans want to remove, Shari has enough space to fill the void in the cast.