RHOBH Actors Who have Changed the Most over the Years

Since “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” has been broadcast for more than a decade, several stars of the series “The Real Housewives” have undergone quite a big change. The first season, which premiered in 2010, featured Kyle Richards, Kyle’s sister Kim Richards, Taylor Armstrong, Adrienne Malouf, Lisa Vanderpump and regular RHOBH critic Camille Grammer. Since then, the series has changed a lot, and now the 12th season of RHOBH is underway.

The former and current housewives of RHOBH are known not only for their physical transformations, but also for their emotional ones. As the years passed and the storylines were completed, the audience watched as each RHOBH cast underwent many changes in their personal and professional lives. Whether their confessional interviews or their makeup skills have changed, viewers of “Real Housewives” quickly notice changes in housewives, no matter how subtle they may be.

While it’s not surprising that almost all housewives have changed since they first appeared on RHOBH (and even earlier), some fans on Reddit are more impressed with specific housewives than others. Garcel Beauvais and Dorit Kemsley are two RHOBH stars who are praised either for minimal changes or for changes for the better. Others were not so lucky, and they were subjected to more criticism. Here are a few RHOBH alumni who, according to fans, have undergone the biggest changes.

Adrienne Malouf

Adrienne was a main cast member in RHOBH seasons 1 to 3, although she has since appeared as a guest in several seasons. While Adrienne’s confident and argumentative personality has remained unchanged, Reddit users are surprised by her physical transformation with before and after photos posted side by side. “I refuse to believe that both [these] photos are of Adrienne,” one person commented, while several other users were surprised to see how Adrienne’s appearance had changed over time.

Taylor Armstrong

Taylor, who is currently starring in season 2 of The Real Housewives Trip, has undergone physical and emotional changes since her last appearance as a main cast member in season 3 of RHOBH. Russell Armstrong (who gave way to the infamous meme “the woman screaming at the cat”), they can’t help but notice the difference between Taylor now and at the beginning of the season of “Real Housewives.” “Taylor looks so different to me,” one person wrote, while another user commented, “I need to see more of Taylor’s old photos.”

Erica Jane

Erica has been a polarizing housewife since joining RHOBH in season 6, and her reputation continues to plummet after drunkenly yelling at baby Garcel in a recent scene from season 12 of RHOBH. Although Erica’s personality, like Adrienne’s, has hardly changed over the years, online fans can’t help but admire how Erica looked before she signed up for Real Housewives. “Thank you for the excavation and the slide show. Erica is especially shocking!” one Redditor commented on the OP, while several others talked about Erica’s glamorous $40,000-a-month team and how they helped improve Erica’s appearance.

Kyle Richards

For fans of “Real Housewives,” it’s no surprise that Kyle has undergone one of the biggest transformations, given that she is the longest-lived star of RHOBH. While dozens of Redditors have commented on Kyle’s physical transformation, many of them believe Kyle looks better than ever. “I have to say that Kyle had a great nose job. Whoever her surgeon was, they did a great job,” one person praised, while another praised, “I think Kyle is amazing.” Unfortunately, Kyle’s current behavior in the 12th season of RHOBH eventually overshadows the opinions of fans, for example, one commenter wrote: “One thing I can say is that Kyle is physically beautiful, but her suspicion completely overshadows that.”