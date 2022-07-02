RHOA: Why Kenya thinks she doesn’t look much like her ex-husband Mark

Kenya Moore believes that a colleague in the movie “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” Marlo Hampton is very similar to her ex-husband Mark Daly because of all the blows below the belt that she gets when she gets into a feud. Marlo is enjoying her first season as a peach owner after appearing on the show as a girlfriend since season 4. Now that Marlo is working full-time, she seems to feel more comfortable calling out her co-stars for minor offenses. Kenya and Marlo have been bosom friends for many years, but they have often managed to settle their differences. But this time it’s hard for Kenya to ignore the fact that Marlo is digging into her personal injuries.

The producers did a good editing job after Marlo stated that she doesn’t talk about people’s mothers and husbands when she casts a shadow. A montage of retrospective clips showed that Marlo was doing exactly what she claimed she wasn’t doing. Past moments of “Kenya vs. Marlo” have shown that the new owner of the peach is overshadowing Kenya because of her strained relationship with her estranged mother, her pregnancy with her daughter Brooklyn Daly and her latest investigation into Kenya’s divorce from Mark. Kenya has openly spoken about the pain she feels because her mother does not raise her and refuses to have a relationship with her, as well as about her emotional breakup with Mark after many years of hoping for a happy marriage.

Kenya recently explained why Marlo’s ability to stoop so low reminds her of her ex-husband. “I think the thing is that Marlo is behaving the same way my husband used to behave,” Kenya shared on the RHOA After Show. “They pretend that they like you and that they care about you. But the moment they get angry, they try to destroy you with their words.” Marlo expressed her regret in her own words, but claims that this happened only because Kenya knows how to “poke” and push her to a critical point. Their responses highlight how differently Kenya and Marlo see their business in this drama.

Fans got an inside look at Kenya and Mark’s strained marriage. The cast made fun of Kenya during her marriage for turning into “Ken” and appearing more submissive whenever Mark was around. Kenya worked hard to please her ex-husband, but he continued to show signs that he was not happily married. At one point, Mark ran out of the set complaining about Kenya without removing the microphone. Mark took the first step towards ending their two-year marriage in September 2019, just a year after the birth of their daughter. In season 12, Kenya struggled to repair the marriage and avoid divorce. But by season 13, Kenya was emotionally depressed, realizing that Mark wanted to end the marriage.

In August 2021, Kenya officially filed for divorce from Mark. The former couple fought for their daughter to appear on the show while the proceedings were being completed. Marlo threw Kenya’s divorce in her face, telling her that she could not keep a man, it was the last blow below the belt and a blow to Kenya’s self-esteem. As Kenya continues to recover from the breakup, she expects the cast of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” to be more sympathetic to her situation. But Marlo makes it clear that she doesn’t follow the rulebook when you get under her skin.