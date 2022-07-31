RHOA: Kandy wonders if Shari’s new boyfriend is dating her for the sake of publicity

Candi Burruss responds to the news that Shari Whitfield is dating Martell Holt, and she wonders if Martell is sincere or if he is dating the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star for “publicity.” Cherie recently confirmed rumors of her romance with the “Love and Marriage: Huntsville” star after fans watched her embarrassing breakup on RHOA. Viewers saw Cherie waiting for hours in the cold for her ex Tyrone Gilliams, who did not show up for a coffee date in Philadelphia. The insulting snub came after Cherie patiently waited for years for Tyrone to be released from prison after a 10-year sentence.

Shari has a history of heartbreak on the show. Since the first season, fans have seen her fighting in court with her ex-husband Bob Whitfield or avoiding affairs with potential scammers. Fans may even recall the women’s visit to an African spiritual doctor in season 4, when Shari was told she would never get married. Then, in 2022, Cherie had just gone through a breakup with an ex-con and found affection for a controversial reality TV star who was known to be unfaithful. Martell was a villain in LAMH after his affair when he was married to Melody Holt was discovered in the first season.

But Kandy has more problems than Martell’s deceptive past. She has seen and heard about Martell and wonders if he is using her friend for influence. “I don’t want her to be in a situation where it feels like she’s being used for publicity,” Kandy told Atlanta radio station V—103 when asked about Cherie and Martell’s budding romance. Portia Williams’ best friend Shamia Morton was present, and Kandy shared a story about one of her friends and reality TV stars who went on a date with Martell “earlier this year” at her Blaze restaurant. “[She] was like… ‘We’re going to have some boy take our photos and videos so they can post it,'” Kandy recalled of Martella and her unnamed celebrity friend.

Unfortunately for Martell and the mystery women, “not a single blog was actually published,” Kandy said. She then called the script “weird,” but compared it to Martell happily posing for a selfie with Cherie while the paparazzi were filming from a distance. “My whole thought was that now that I see a similar situation, I think he’s doing this? Is he sincere or is he doing the same thing as with another person?” asked Kandy. Last week, Cherie confirmed that she was “enjoying life” amid rumors that she was dating Martell. During Cherie’s last visit to “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” she confirmed that she was dating someone and wasn’t interested in reconciling with Tyrone.

However, Martell comes with his own set of drama. The star of OWN has an ex-wife with whom he is working to build a friendly parental relationship. Their fourth child was born around the same time Martell’s mistress Arionne Curry gave birth to his son. Now a divorced father of five, Martell shares his journey of recovery by embracing the bachelor life. Fans are skeptical about Martell’s intentions with Cherie and wonder if the romance will end with another heartbreak for the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star. Whatever happens, it will be a good storyline for season 15.