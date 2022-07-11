RGIII will be in the “NFL Countdown”: Fan reaction

A familiar face will join the cast of ESPN’s NFL Countdown program for the 2022 season: Heisman Trophy winner and former rookie of the Year Robert Griffin III.

On Monday, sports media insider Andrew Marchand revealed that RGIII will replace Randy Moss on ESPN’s weekly NFL preview show. On Twitter, Griffin thanked Moss for the opportunity to work with him last year and for the opportunity he has now.

“I enjoyed being on stage with Randy last season. He has always generously shared his time and knowledge of the industry. I am grateful to him and this opportunity,” Griffin tweeted.

Reaction to the news from the wider NFL world has been a little more mixed. Some were very happy to see that RGIII got this new opportunity, while others are not thrilled with this step:

Robert Griffin III was a superstar at Baylor, leading the Bears to their first bowl game in more than 15 years in 2010. The following year, he beat Andrew Luck and won the Heisman Trophy as the Bears won 10 games for the first time since 1980. .

In the 2012 NFL Draft, Washington traded for him to take him at No. 2 overall, and as a rookie he looked like the next big player at quarterback. Unfortunately, injuries quickly undermined his career, and for three years of his rookie season in the Pro Bowl, he was a journeyman.

Griffin has not played in the NFL for more than a year and switched to broadcasting.

Now he’s getting one of the best performances in the industry. Not a bad deal.