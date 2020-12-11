Revolut with 12 million users lists 4 more coins

Popular banking platform Revolut announced that it will add 4 more coins this month. These will be Eos (EOS), OMG Network (OMG), Tezos (XTZ) and 0x (ZRX).

British fintech company Revolut is increasing the number of cryptocurrencies it lists for trading. The London-based banking platform announced today that it will be listing EOS (EOS), OMG Network (OMG), Tezos (XTZ) and 0x (ZRX) this month.

The first cryptocurrency Revolut listed was Bitcoin, and trading services for Bitcoin were launched in July 2017. Soon Ether was added, followed by Litecoin.

Revolut has done important work this year to make cryptocurrencies more accessible. The company partnered with New York-based Paxos this summer and announced that it will provide customers in 49 US states with the opportunity to trade Bitcoin and Ether.

In September, the platform expanded its cryptocurrency services to Australia. Currently Revolut; It allows Australian customers to transact with six cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash and Stellar.

According to the latest figures, Revolut has over 12 million users worldwide. The company earned $ 80 million in a Series D funding round earlier this year. It is stated that Revolut’s valuation is 5.5 billion dollars.



