Reviews of the second season of the series “Very strange things” say that this is the best finale of the show

Reviews for the second part of the fourth season of the series “Very strange things” are already ready, and many critics call it the best season ending in the entire series to date. “Very Strange Things” is one of Netflix’s flagship streaming series, telling about the adventures of the townspeople of Hawkins, Indiana, in the 1980s. The series, created by the Duffer brothers, was first shown in 2016, and now it lasts four seasons. The cast, which includes young stars Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keary and Sadie Sink, also includes more famous personalities such as Matthew Modine, David Harbour. , and Winona Ryder, the star of the movie “Edward Scissorhands”.

The fourth season of “Very Strange Cases”, which took almost three years to create, was divided into two parts, the first of which premiered on May 27, 2022. The first seven episodes of the season made a predictably huge splash in the field of pop culture. making fans fixate on the new villain Vecna and especially on how his alleged victim Max uses his favorite song to keep him at bay. The track “Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)” by Kate Bush has received a huge resurgence, taking first place in the charts for the first time since its release more than 35 years ago.

Now the 2nd part of the 4th season of “Very Strange Cases” has been released, consisting of two very long episodes. Critics reacted quickly, sharing their thoughts in a tidal wave of praise for the season finale. While some found flaws in the overloaded and time-consuming episode structure of the series, many described a couple of episodes as the best finale for any season of the series at the moment, indulging in a darker and more serious tone than the first half. the series is sold. Check out the selected quotes from the reviews below:

Daniel D’Addario, Pop

The moments that are being sung — including, again, in the cadences of Kate Bush, the musical patroness of this season – are really on a different level than almost everything the streamer has been doing lately. And they appear in the context of episodes that seem designed to make the aspirations of the Duffer brothers’ showrunners extremely clear: the finale lasts two and a half hours, a duration that the viewer really feels. This is probably not the episode that many fans of the franchise on this side of the stand will watch at one time, thereby weakening the cumulative power and influence of the season in the name of creating a monument to how much Netflix will allow.

Carly Lane, Collider

The strengths of the series and its cast are shown by the fact that the fourth season manages to prolong moments of hope and sharpness even in the midst of serious circumstances that can literally signal the end of the world. The performance in these final episodes is staggeringly good.

Joy Press, Vanity Fair

On a visual level, the second volume of the season is a blockbuster full of epic special effects, although it is much closer to a bloody horror film than to the adventures in the style of aliens and stooges of its first years. This all-encompassing darkness combined with the endlessly hectic pace of the season can make watching long episodes tedious.

Alex Steadman, IGN

In the end, it still seems a bit cumbersome — it’s hard to avoid, juggling so many characters and storylines — but, ultimately, these four hours contain almost everything a fan of “Very Strange Cases” can dream of.

Tyler Treece, ComingSoon.Net

With incredible action and even more memorable characters, “Very Strange Things” is still one of the best series streaming has to offer. Netflix is sparing no expense to make the second volume of the fourth season the most exciting and satisfying conclusion to date.

Faye Watson, GamesRadar

It is clear, however, that “Very Strange Things” have not lost their magic. The second volume has all the elements that made this show a phenomenon: witty dialogues, soulful characters struggling with growth problems, and a lot of nostalgia for the 80s. But these are also new “Very strange cases”. Both the series and the characters are growing up… There is everything you need for the fifth season, which can complete one of the best science fiction series ever created. If they can keep the quality after season 4, then that’s exactly what will happen next.

So far, including new reviews, Season 4 has maintained an overall freshness rating of 89% on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. This made it possible to keep it at the level of season 3, which was also a success with fans when it was released back in 2019. Nevertheless, the critical peak of the series fell on the 1st season of “Very Strange Things”, which premiered at 97%, and in the 2nd season it fell to 94%.

This steady, but slightly less enthusiastic rating of the fourth season of the TV series “Very Strange Things”, part 2, certainly corresponds to the current consensus of critics. While these episodes led to a strong conclusion to season 4, the first half of the series caused a little more controversy among reviewers.