Reviews of “Miss Marvel” on Disney+ have dropped, and MCU fans should be thrilled with what critics are saying

It’s time again, fans of the Marvel cinematic universe, as another show is coming soon (for Disney+ subscription holders)! This time it’s “Miss Marvel” who represents the Avengers superfan Kamala Khan in an extensive franchise. Early shots and trailers for Kamala’s first appearance in the MCU teased the school atmosphere, bright visual effects and the attractive main role of Iman Vellani. Some fans may still be skeptical about whether the show will be able to capture the spirit of the comics, but don’t worry, because critics have seen it and fans should be thrilled with what they’re saying.

Early reactions to “Miss Marvel” suggested that the show might be something special, and recently released reviews seem to double down on that opinion. So far, critics have been very positive when discussing the latest addition to the MCU. Caroline Framke from Variety praised the actors’ acting, as well as the construction of the world, and slightly praised the unique visual style of the show, which can be compared to Spider-Man: Across the Universes:

Combined with Ali’s light pilot script and smooth directing by Adil El Arbi, Bilal Fallah and Mira Menon, the smooth integration of these visuals makes it especially easy to understand Kamala from the outside. , which create impressive textured scenes for actors and animations.)

The small-screen adventure also represents an important milestone for Marvel Studios, as it is the first production of a mega-company headed by a Muslim superhero. Thanks to this, viewers get the opportunity to take a vivid look at the culture of Kamala. Abrar Al-Hiti of CNET more than appreciated that the series “tells a story familiar to so many Muslims with hyphenated names” and sought authenticity within the superhero story:

“Miss Marvel” seems to be the culmination of decades of countering the distortion of facts in the mainstream media. It feels like a celebration of what is possible when you bring in talented Muslim writers, actors and creators to create something real, authentic and enjoyable. This authenticity is reflected even in the small details, such as the combination of modern pop music and Pakistani music that plays throughout the show, symbolizing the rapprochement of cultures.

Alan Sepinwall of Rolling Stone praised the production because it “created a compelling, intelligent, funny and poignant coming-of-age story and found an amazing young star who embodied it in the person of Iman Vellani.” Although he felt that the superhero-related plot points were less interesting than the more personal scenes.:

No matter how many purple sparks fly from Kamala’s hands, the superhero material ironically lacks energy compared to her arguments with her parents, her and Nakia protesting against the state of the segregated parts of the mosque, or her flirtation with a handsome new translation student, Kamran. discussing your favorite Bollywood movies.

One of the reasons some argue that both aspects of Ms. Marvel’s work is playing Iman Vellani, a self—proclaimed MCU fan, just like her character. (The actress even had a charmingly awkward meeting with Marvel CEO Kevin Feige, which confirms the point.) Mashable critic Sushri Sahu, who still liked the show, could not do anything but praise Vellani into the role of a teenage hero:

With an ideal cast, the whole ensemble does everything possible to make Vellani look better on the screen than many of her twice as old and more experienced. Natural in front of the screen, this is Vellani’s easy charm, which works wonders by entertaining its viewers.

Charles Pulliam-Moore of The Verge was also impressed by the star’s work and the show as a whole. Another thing he drew attention to was the fact that Marvel managed to create something detailed, but independent of the audience previously familiar with the heroine, who was born in New Jersey:

Looking at “Miss Marvel”, you realize that this is exactly the project that Kevin Feige and the rest of Marvel executives have always intended to fill Disney Plus with: stories that require a little homework to get into the essence of the character’s brand and get into it. -Wide multimedia deployment. Rarely does any of the major studios that produce comic book films manage to line up their ducks that way, but all this time, care and attention are shown in “Miss Marvel” by Disney Plus.

These reviews should console those who may have been concerned about the MCU’s attitude towards Kamala Khan. Of course, at the end of the day you’ll still have to watch the show and make up your own mind.