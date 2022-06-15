Review of the third season of Umbrella Academy: a very pleasant, but dirty walk

One of the things that has defined Umbrella Academy for most of its run is chaos. The Hargreaves, constantly forced to prevent the apocalypse in different time frames, are a dysfunctional group that brings wild energy and a sense of drama to everything they touch. The second season of Umbrella Academy brought new layers to the siblings’ dynamic, allowing them to grow apart before reuniting. In the third season, they struggle with everything that happened in the 1960s, and also work to stop the new threat and replace them with the Sparrow Academy in the eyes of their father Reginald Hargreaves. Season 3 doesn’t fully add up, again giving more questions than answers, but it remains an enjoyable—albeit confusing—adventure that tests their connection and strength throughout.

The third season of Umbrella Academy begins where the second season ended: Hargreaves — Luther (Tom Hopper), Diego (David Castaneda), Allison (Emmy Raver-Lampman), Klaus (Robert Sheehan), The Five (Aidan Gallagher) and Victor (Elliot Page) — faced with the fact that they were replaced by the Sparrow Academy, seven superpowered personalities born on the same day with their brethren. It soon became clear that their adoptive father, Reginald (Colm Fiore), was so annoyed with his original children when he met them in the 1960s that he replaced them with others, including the previously deceased Ben (Justin H. Min). This has created a timeline paradox in the form of Kugelblitz, a black hole that draws people and objects into its orbit and threatens the very existence of all reality. Although the Hargreaves have a conflicted relationship with the Sparrows, they are eventually forced to put their rivalry aside in order to save the world from destruction (again).

Related: Explaining Every Power at Umbrella Academy (Season 1 and 2)

Season 3 restores part of what was passed in previous seasons, namely, the Umbrella Academy dealing with the end of the world. Nevertheless, the series presents an interesting new dynamic to keep things fresh and interesting, even when the world literally begins to fall apart around the characters due to their time travel shenanigans. There is a distinct feeling that nothing will ever be the same; no matter how hard one tries, there have been too many destructive and significant changes. Some aspects of the third season are related to the consequences of Umbrella Academy’s actions, while other, more important points are related to the idea of coming to terms with what they did. Could this be their new permanent reality? Are they just avoiding preventing the apocalypse for the third time or are they taking action? Each of these questions receives a unique answer from the main characters, and this is what they constantly encounter, creating sometimes tense and intriguing scenes and twists in their stories that cannot be undone.

To this end, the story revolves around Allison, who struggles a lot with her new reality and experienced losses, Victor (whose transition is carried out gently), who comes face to face with past choices and relationships made, and Diego. , whose relationship with Leela (Ritu Arya) is as volatile and fascinating as ever, is outstanding. The third season of Umbrella Academy is surprisingly much more about the Hargreaves’ relationship with Reginald, who reveals additional layers of his personality while remaining a frustrating, mysterious and unreliable parent. His interactions with his children—both with Umbrellas and Sparrows—make for some of the most interesting and heartbreaking moments in season three. Even Luther, who may have been told fewer stories in previous seasons, has a new romance with Sparrow member Sloan (Genesis Rodriguez), which gives him more leeway. Meanwhile, Klaus is trying to see the best in people, including his father, while honing and revealing aspects of his strength. Finally, the version Ben’s Sparrow shows how he has changed and gets to the core of his anger, which is convincing and gives the character a lot more work.

All this suggests that the 3rd season of “Umbrella Academy” is messy and devoid of general sophistication. It seems much more restrained than previous seasons, as most of the action takes place in the mysterious Obsidian Hotel, an establishment that will easily remind viewers of John Wick’s The Continental Hotel. Some of the problems that arise are never solved, Ben’s death in the original timeline is a little more teased, but there is still a lack of a concrete answer, and, with the exception of Sloan, the members of the Sparrow Academy are greatly underused. Some seasons feel almost the same, while others feel fresh. However, some characters and revealed truths certainly have an emotional impact that will forever change the dynamics between all participants. Moreover, the Season 3 finale puts Umbrella Academy in a position they’ve never been in before, which will prove interesting in a potential season 4.

It’s moving forward, although the story often gets stuck because the writers don’t seem to really want to give any answers, including the origin of Christopher, the telekinetic cube, a member of the Sparrow Academy. In this regard, it seems that the series is in its own loop, offering fans a few crumbs, while remaining completely vague in almost everything, and repeating the story of the end of the world. The result is an ambiguous situation. The 3rd season of Umbrella Academy remains pleasant and interesting, but it is darker than the first two seasons, and the characters are burdened with the events of the past. To be sure, Season 3 is still a lot of fun, and Hargreaves is as chaotic as ever, but the series can only refrain from answering all the questions before it starts to get tedious.