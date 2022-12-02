Review of The Second Season of “Slow Horses”: The Best Spy Show on Television Reaches New Heights

Gary Oldman’s flighty spy Jackson Lamb is back, and he’s as sloppy, sarcastic and abusive as ever. “I want to know who this bastard is and where he went!” he shouts to his weary MI5 rejected crew in the second season of Slow Horses, with unkempt hair, uncleaned teeth and a very unwashed Columbo Poppy. “Yes, sorry about that, it took a while,” he later tells the assistant administrator of MI5, and his farting is causing as many problems now as in the first season.

For those of you who missed Slow Horses for the first time (and seriously, if you did, watch!) Lamb —as far removed from the slick 007 spy as you can imagine — leads a team of disgraced spies, all of whom have been sent to the filthy Slough House as punishment for various misdemeanors. These mistakes have far—reaching consequences — from stopping Stansted Airport after a failed exercise to gambling, alcoholism, violence and much more – but write off these failures at your own risk.

As in the first season, we immediately plunge into a tense sequence of actions. This time, the former Joe (which means spy) notices an old Russian agent and gives chase. Russian Russian agent, Oldman’s Lamb embarks on a revenge mission to catch the culprit when he realizes that the old Russian sleeper network has been reactivated—and the team is facing the biggest threat to date.

Screenwriter Will Smith (“The Thick of Things”, “Vice President”) is in great shape, as this season the characters and actions are given much more opportunities to express themselves. River Cartwright, played by Jack Louden, proved himself worthy after the failure of the exercises in the first season, and Kristin Scott Thomas returns as the brilliantly astute deputy Director General of MI5 Diana Taverner. Saskia Reeves brilliantly played Catherine Standish, fighting face to face with a former Russian spy, and Christopher Chang perfectly played the audacious but brilliant ghost nerd Roddy Ho.

Oldman’s performance, as in the first season, is often stunning. The second season enters the territory of Tinker Tailer, Soldier Spy (Oldman starred in it in 2011), with a game similar to chess, which his character Lamb likes. It’s dark humor again, even when—spoiler alert—a much-loved team member dies at the hands of the enemy. The political commentary of the first season continues into this season, with a sycophantic Samuel West titled “Secretary of the Interior” offering a not-so-subtle commentary on the mismanagement of a government that seems very close to home.

Part of the plot is a little confusing again (it’s like the Mick Herron book the series is based on), and yes, it gets a little silly at times as well: but all the best spy dramas are a little silly and silly. a little confusing. I hope you will have so much fun with Lamb and company, as well as big surprises are waiting for you, that you will soon forget about it.

The spy drama has been driven to death over the years—from “Ghosts” to “24,” “Night Manager” and beyond—but “Slow Horses” is something completely different. Character flaws are what makes them and the series one of the best new spy dramas in recent years. The second season is a blast from start to finish.

The premiere of the second season of “Slow Horses” will take place today (November 2) on Apple TV+.