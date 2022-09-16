Review of the premiere of the fourth season in Atlanta

For six years, Atlanta has taken fans through a long journey, watching the development of its main characters, and although Ern, Al, Van and Darius are very different from what they were during the premiere of the show, season 4 begins with a reminder that there is still a lot to come. grow up to do.

On the other hand, Atlanta’s unique comedy flair remains intact, that is, thanks to a few jokes and gags that are thrown here and there in this two-part premiere of the last season. This is because “The Most Atlanta” and “The Homeliest Little Horse” could not be more different: the former echoes the surrealism of the third season of “Atlanta”, while the latter gives some key points to understand how much Ern has changed.

Make no mistake, Atlanta is as creative as ever, with the first episode looking back at the riots that resulted from some of the protests that have taken place in the recent history of the United States. Naturally, there is no one better in the series than Darius, who is able to show humor, who finds himself trapped between looting in some department store when he tries to return a fryer that he does not like – of course, Darius is an honest citizen. a man is not interested in what he is.

However, since racial profiling takes place, a very honest Darius is filmed in his own slasher after a woman chained to a scooter pulls a knife from the looters and goes after him. This excerpt is one of three parallel stories that unfold when Al goes on a scavenger hunt organized by one of his rap idols, the now deceased Blueblood; while in another part of town, Ern and Van encounter almost everyone they have ever met.

Surrealism is the name of the game, but the episode still outlines some key character traits: Al can’t be anywhere but Atlanta; Ern and Van’s relationship has finally stabilized; and Darius will always be the funniest actor in Atlanta. Ern and Van’s trip to the Atlantic Station downtown borrowed a lot from the SeinfeldMall parking episode with an extra dash of fantasy just for fun, however, seeing how they interact and comment on the sad reality of not being able to buy a smaller phone these days. it’s pure gold.

In the end, “Atlanta Itself” smoothly evolves to bring the gang together near the end, making it incredibly similar to some of the episodes of season 3 of “Atlanta”, only now rooted in the band’s hometown without the surreal aspects, as if they had returned. in Europe. On the other hand, the second episode sees some real character development, or at least Ern’s, as it revolves around his therapy sessions to understand how far he’s come since he was nothing more than a cousin of the Paper Fight that Princeton dropped.

“The Homeliest Little Horse” is more like an episode from the first two seasons of “Atlanta”, but despite this, it is inserted here to reinforce the idea that the actors, especially Ern, are shadows of themselves. Viewers will finally get to know the ins and outs of Ern’s Princeton story, learn some dark aspects of his past, and really see how the main character is broken from a psychological point of view like never before.

Usually jokes, quests, camera shots or key moments of Atlanta help to understand what is happening with her characters, but here Ern’s therapists unpack everything for the audience with clinical precision. It’s easy to feel bad about Ern, who is now being bullied by Al because of his newfound wealth, which allows him to enjoy the benefits of therapy, which he considers unnecessary expenses, something for rich people.

Oddly enough, Ern is immersed in the problems that he and Al used to mock, he is just stressed and overloaded with the burden of responsibility, which affects his health and family life. Except that Ern’s plight doesn’t really deserve sympathy because, as he says, he has become the type of person who is fueled by malice.

The other main character of this episode is a white woman named Lisa Man, whose life doesn’t seem so great until she gets a big break from writing. Lisa is a juxtaposition of what Ern once was, except that by the time the credits end, he has become a type of social predator who causes people suffering just because he can.

Being black, Ern still feels used by Princeton, he still faces discrimination at the airport, but now he can do something about it, for example, destroy poor and sad Lisa. Despite the payoff from his grandmaster plans to cheat the woman who ruined his family trip, this is not the main event to be seen here, but to watch Ern himself become a dark villain.

His decision to leave therapy and Darius’ last words sum up the chapter: Ern really should return to therapy, and maybe the new season in Atlanta will be one big psychoanalytic session for the entire cast before they say goodbye, so buckle up for one. an intriguing last season.