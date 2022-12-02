Review of The “Callisto Protocol”: Good Unclean Entertainment

The Callisto protocol is not a subtle game. After a few minutes, security robots touch you, a security officer slaps you a little, and an implant will be attached to the back of your head to remind you that this is a body horror game.

Then you are thrown into the prison of Black Iron, one of the moons of Jupiter. The Black Iron Prison is the place Riddick would like to escape from. It is full of intricate corridors, industrial accidents and several metric tons of horror monsters: mutated prisoners who want to kill you with blades, blows or bites. And that’s not to mention the bosses. The environmental design in the Callisto Protocol is excellent, but the end result of an incredibly talented art department trying to make it so relentlessly unpleasant is that B.I.P is not a place anyone wants to visit.

Unfortunately, Jacob Lee, the main character of the game, played by Josh Duhamel, quickly turns from an innocent transport pilot into a prisoner for reasons that are almost impossible to understand, but which seem clearly unreasonable, because Lee is a character who immediately arouses sympathy. Talking while he comes to terms with the horror into which he has been thrown, it is difficult not to warm up to him.

Another not subtle thing? The influence of Dead Space, a space horror from EA, shot by Glen Schofield, who is also behind this remake. Imitation is the most sincere form of flattery, and Dead Space should be very pleased with itself: the appearance, sensations and inventory system will immediately seem familiar to fans of this game, in addition to the health strip attached to the back of Lee’s spine. Remember the Dead Space anti-gravity glove? The Callisto protocol also has this. However, you can throw enemies into the fan or into the hole, so I agree with the addition.

The big difference between the two games is that The Callisto Protocol is much heavier in melee. The game is relentless, the bad guy often erases your health bar, and most enemies attack combos, so you can quickly go from healthy to “almost dead” in seconds. Your only real answer to this is the evasion feature in the game: flick the stick left or right at the right moment to dodge the attack. Do it wrong and you will attack using the motion controls, not the evasion controls, straight into the attack.

I often made mistakes, and this meant that I constantly lacked medical remedies. The combat system seems harsh, but it seems even more unreasonable when you consider how fragile and human Lee feels. The movements are cumbersome, the preparation for attacks seems sluggish, and although it suits me, everything seems distinctly inaccurate. It feels like the game would be more fun if it was more forgiving, especially because the enemies you face are so tenacious and the combat system seems so free.

Later, you’ll get more ranged weapons and the game will open up to give you more freedom in combat encounters, but it never really gives me the level of control I’d like to feel when fighting the game’s enemies.

I feel like a lack of control most of the time. The enemies don’t have clear visual or audio cues, so you really don’t know who’s getting up in your grill until you press into that soft disgusting flesh. These villains will often mutate while you’re fighting them, unless you shoot them in their weak spot to stop evolution. But as with the rest of the fight, it also seems so inaccurate.

Lee is an ordinary person, so I don’t expect commando skills, but I don’t expect to be so hampered by my stupid fleshy body, especially when my enemies draw so much strength from their own. It’s just not very fair, and this frustration has made me enjoy the game less. The saving grace is that the animation of death in Callisto Protocol is equally terrible and brilliant, and Lee gets some really violent death scenes. While some of them get big, my favorite involves you just being beaten to death by the brute force of a mutant killing you. Your skull cracked like an egg, and I giggled in disgust when I first saw it. There are also some half-baked stealth mechanics that can lead to some satisfying stealth kills or the chance of being mauled once you finish the kill animation.

Upgrading weapons is especially enjoyable. This too is almost entirely taken from Dead Space, but putting your weapon in a 3D printer and watching the printer spray upgrade on it is excellent, and these updates really offer a meaningful upgrade, which makes it exciting. slap new bits and pieces into it.

All these combat systems, combined with the fact that the game is actually not that scary, make The Callisto Protocol more of an action game than a real horror. From the big horror book, “The Callisto Protocol” is not so much “Event Horizon” or “Aliens” as “Alien Resurrection”: daring, action—packed and, well, fun. It’s a lot of fun. Like “Alien Resurrection,” the appearance of Ron Perlman could have infinitely improved it.

I believe the developers of The Callisto Protocol would be happy with this too. The biggest problem is that the “Callisto Protocol” does not realize that this is a bloodbath in the horror genre, and thinks that it can turn this cornucopia of horror references into a work of art. Frankly, it can’t.

The Callisto protocol is already available for PC, PlayStation and Xbox. We reviewed it on the PS5.