Review of the 5th episode of the 6th season of the Animal Kingdom

“Thirst” is exactly what the last season of “Animal Kingdom” will be about. There are no real high-stakes events in the latest episode of the TNT drama, but it’s the perfect episode foreshadowing trouble to come. The endless pit of dramatic problems that surrounds the Cody family continues to haunt them in their efforts to distance themselves from a legacy that recognizes them only as Smurf boys. “Thirst” begins to demonstrate what happens when their past with Smurf and the new legacy the boys are trying to create collide.

“Covet” is the first episode of the sixth and final season of Animal Kingdom, aired in a single broadcast. Returning to TNT’s weekly lineup for the final season, Animal Kingdom released two consecutive episodes to establish Cody’s new threats. “Thirst” — the first episode of the sixth season of “Animal Kingdom”, aired as an independent, is a bright show that portends good results for the remaining episodes of the season. “Thirst” is a pretty well—thought-out episode that uses a combination of old and new.

“Animal Kingdom” continues to serve as an example of what an action-packed thriller is capable of. Despite the fact that Cody’s family is heavily dependent on robberies, much of the excitement in “Animal Kingdom” is related to family drama. His last season has already done a significant job of introducing new challenges to the Cody dynamic, especially among Deran (Jake Weary) and Craig (Ben Robson). “Thirst” continues to escalate the intrigue of this plot, as well as the upcoming robbery that the boys plan to commit. His flashback sequences offer some explanation for the backstory of the original cast of Animal Kingdom characters, embodying the creepy tendency of one Cody deviating from the pack either by force or by choice.

One of the subtle aspects of “Covet” involves the origin of the Pope’s nickname. His interest in religion was much ridiculed by Smurf and Baz, who failed in their attempts to lead him away from it. Pope had always been an outsider in Cody’s family, and the memories only reinforced that. When Julia invites Pope to have a drink and go to the bonfire with her and Buzz, Buzz remarks that they “now live with Papa Andrew,” teasing that Pope is not interested in their teenage sins. The aftermath of the tiny robbery of Pope’s newfound religious freedom, in which Buzz lures Pope and Julia to participate, perfectly shows the complicated relationship between Pope and Buzz.

This religious exploration of Pope’s character provided Amy with the perfect opportunity to return to the bosom of the Animal Kingdom. Amy first met in the second season when Pope started going to church again. They began a romantic relationship, which almost ended in death after Pope confessed to Amy that he had killed Catherine. Given that the investigation into Catherine’s death points directly to Pope, and his old cellmate clarifies his obsession with his former flame, the circumstances of Amy’s return to the Animal Kingdom should cause a slight shadow of doubt. Pope is already being tricked by a teenage plant from Pope’s skate park, who passes the information to a detective leading a detailed investigation into Catherine’s death.

What “Covet” is strongest of all is the repeated realization that it is not alien for Cody to move away from each other. One of the recent studies of the Animal Kingdom in season 6 is related to the inevitable distance that Julia sets between herself and the rest of her family. Before Jay (Finn Cole) joined the sinful lifestyle of the family, Animal Kingdom made it very clear that his mother never wanted him to be part of her family’s immoral life. The only person Julia’s death in the first season seemed to have any effect on was Pope, who had just recently returned from prison. The Animal Kingdom flashbacks have done a great job of explaining why this is the case, as the twins grew up trying to trick each other with Smurf trickery.

From the very first episode of Animal Kingdom, Pope has always been treated as a problem that others must constantly monitor and, ultimately, help solve. His distrustful and quiet nature only worsens his relationship with his family. The sixth season of Animal Kingdom continues to explore Pope’s peculiar relationship with his family, but he’s not the only one who’s pulling away. The recurring pattern of Cody straying from the pack may have started with Pope and Julia’s childhood, but the last Cody to put distance between himself and his family is Craig. He began to find a new purpose in Vince, his sponsor. Vince’s influence has been largely positive for Craig and his morale, although they share several vices, including the adrenaline rush of committing crimes.

Craig’s loyalty gradually began to shift from his brothers and nephew to the friends he had made himself.