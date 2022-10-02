Review of MSI PRESTIGE 14 EVO A 12M-211 T R!

MSI, one of the largest computer manufacturers in the world, has announced its new laptops of the Summit, Prestige and Modern series. These devices, which attract attention with their lightweight design and performance, are nevertheless also targeted at business users. The MSI PRESTIGE 14 EVO A12M-211TR video review is with you!

The MSI PRESTIGE laptop, equipped with the 12th generation Intel i7-1280P processor, comes with the Windows 11 operating system. Continuing the technical details, a computer with 16 GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 1 TB NVMe SSD is quite sufficient in terms of storage. Although the device supports up to 32 GB of RAM, there is only 1 M2 SSD slot on the storage side.

The MSI Prestige 14 Evo is certified by the Intel Evo platform and features outstanding performance and features that will help you move on. In collaboration with Intel Evo; provides the perfect combination of performance, response speed, battery life and amazing features in a stylish new class laptop.

MSI PRESTIGE, equipped with Intel Iris Xe as an internal graphics unit, also stands out for its 14-inch screen with a resolution of FHD 1920x1080p and 100% sRGB support. An additional advantage is the more comfortable ergonomics of typing in the dark thanks to the backlit keyboard.

The device, which is charged from a 65W power adapter, also has a webcam capable of recording 720p video at 30 frames per second. We can say that this value is enough for video calls and meetings.

Technical specifications of MSI PRESTIGE 14 EVO A12M-211TR:

Processor: Intel Core i7-1280P (24 MB cache, 3.60 GHz, Turbo Boost 4.80 GHz)

Operating System: Windows 11 Home Extended

Display: 14″ FHD (1920*1080), sRGB 100%

Video Card: Iris Xe Graphics

Memory: LPDDR4 16 GB

Maximum memory: 32 GB

Hard drive: NVMe solid-state drive with a capacity of 1 TB

Storage capacity: 1 M.2 solid state drive

Front camera: 720p at 30 frames per second

Keyboard: white with backlight

Battery: 3-cell, lithium polymer, 53.8 Wh

Power Adapter: 65W adapter

Dimensions: 319 x 219 x 15.9 mm

Weight 1.29 kg