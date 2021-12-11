Review: Meet 5 Polygon-Based Metaverse Coins!

From analyst Mark Arguinbaev’s list, we take a look at the top 5 Polygon-based metaverse coin projects…

5 metaverse coins with polygon support

Developed by Blockade Games, Neon District is a free-to-play cyberpunk role-playing (RPG) game featuring collectible NFTs on the Polygon network and Ethereum. The project raised $5 million on November 24 at a valuation of $23 million from various investment groups. It has a market capitalization of $23 million.

Next, we take a look at an immersive collectibles platform available across Mobile and PC with a unique AR and VR experience enabled by Terra Virtua Blockchain technology. Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) has a variety of NFT collections that allow users to interact with the platform using their collections in a new and unique way. It switched to the Polygon network over Ethereum in August 2021. Its market value is $155 million.

Third place is Aavegotchi, a playable NFT game featuring cute pixelated ghosts that was originally built on the Ethereum Blockchain, then transitioned to Polygon. It is supported by the popular ERC721 standard, which is also used in popular games like Aavegotchis, Cryptokitties and Axie Infinity. When the fees on the Ethereum network exceeded $ 300, it was separated from its peers with the Polygon network. Its market value is 171 million.

Vulcan Forged (PYR) is a blockchain game studio and NFT marketplace that migrated to the Polygon network in March 2021. With a market capitalization of $485 million, it is referred to as the fastest growing Blockchain game and dApp platform. Additionally, Vulcan Forged has an NFT marketplace in its Metaverses with a wide variety of collectibles and items, as well as terrain pieces. Let’s continue with the billion-dollar market value MANA.

Decentraland (MANA) with a market value of $6.12 billion is at the top of the list that we quoted as Somanews. Although originally built on Ethereum, Decentraland is on this list because it has a partnership with Polygon, which provides it on the side-chain Ethereum. It is in the 29th place according to MANA market value. Thus, the list becomes the second rank guaranteed metaverse coin.