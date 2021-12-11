Review: Meet 5 Ethereum-Based Metaverse Coins!

We take a look at the details of 5 Ethereum-based metaverse coin projects from the list of analyst Paul Brabus…

Here are the metaverse coin giants of the market

Alien Worlds has a decentralized Metaverse connected to Ethereum, WAX and Binance Smart Chain. It is one of the most popular Blockchain-based NFT games on the market right now, reaching over 200,000 users last month. In the “Alien” world, users can travel to various planets, all of which are separate DAOs. These DAOs receive daily Trillium via smart contracts, and players can also receive a portion of TLM if they are part of that planet’s DAO. TLM has a market capitalization of $227 million.

UFO Gaming is an Ethereum-based gaming platform that aims to combine traditional gaming with Blockchain technology. Native token UFO is the currency used in their Dark Metaverse. In this world, land trading is allowed through NFTs, similar to Decentraland and The Sandbox. UFO has a market value of $579 million.

Next up, The Sandbox is generally the best designed Metaverse project on the market right now. It is based on Ethereum and has a downloadable PC client that offers unmatched graphics and smoothness compared to other Metaverse coin projects. SAND is among the best with a market value of $4.83 billion.

MANA and AXS tops

Decentraland is an Ethereum-based 3D Blockchain-powered metaverse that allows players to purchase land and explore the virtual universe. Various experiences are available such as Casinos, Concerts, Galleries and much more. You can browse Decentraland using MetaMask. MANA has a market capitalization of $6.3 and is 28th in market capitalization.

First up, we take a look at Axie Infinity, an Ethereum-based NFT collectible game developed by Vietnamese studio Sky Mavis. AXS is the platform’s ERC-20 based currency and is used to interact on the platform. It can also be used for NFT trading and staking. Axie Infinity (AXS) is at the top of the list with a market capitalization of $6.42 billion.