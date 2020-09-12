Review: Marvel’s Avengers, Wasteland 3

We have the best titles for you no matter what video game console you have or what genre you prefer, we review games for all tastes and with which you can spend hours of fun in your home. This week we present to you: Marvel’s Avengers, Wasteland 3 and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2.

Marvel’s Avengers

It is one of the most anticipated games, a combination of RPG with wholesale action and the best, that we have the most famous characters of the moment, and yes, you can use all the most important ones.

At first it looks spectacular, the animations, movements and varied powers of the charismatic characters, the immersive story and sound of the best. But all that greatness, as you progress through the title, becomes repetitive to the degree of just pressing the buttons in order to defeat the enemies and with the enormous reward of knowing what is going to happen with your superheroes, because that is. , the story, especially for fans of the franchise and even those who are not so, fulfills very well.

The graphics, although also initially look incredible, as you progress through the game you notice some programming errors that apparently will be fixed with updates, but perhaps this would have been saved with a few more weeks of development.

Both the Xbox One and PS4 versions look the same, although the truth is that the control of the Sony console is much more comfortable, but in general there are no relevant changes, so whatever console you have, you will enjoy them. pros and cons.

In summary, if you are a fan of the Avengers franchise, it is a game that you must have, although if you are also a demanding gamer, you will not think that way. It is available on One and PS4.

Wasteland 3

It is a turn-based RPG with an intense plot, good character development, decisions that affect the environment and also a replayability, which will make you spend many more hours in front of the control, a worthy continuation.

The story begins after what happened in Wasteland 2, where the rangers receive a call from the patriarch, to negotiate a deal, but an ambush ends with the plans and the survivors must help their benefactor to get ahead and all this, through decisions that will have consequences in the development of the game.

Graphically it looks very well detailed, both in the textures of the settings and in the characters, an atmosphere that makes you feel as if you were part of the post-apocalyptic world. The only annoying detail is the camera, which is somewhat lacking. Unlike other games of its kind, it is not frustrating but also do not trust it because it offers enough challenge.

If you did not know the franchise, it is a great time to give it the opportunity, and if you are already a fan you will be more than satisfied. It is available on PS4, One, and PC.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2

Two of the best games of all time reach the final stretch of this generation already plagued by remakes and remasters, but unlike others, it is a title that does justice to what it once was.

With improved graphics and new skateboard talents, there are countless tricks to do and places to do them, we can also create our own skateboard to give it a unique touch, this with endless possibilities that could not be done before, and even you can make your own scenarios.

It has all the professional “skateboards” that we could use in the original titles, which gives it a huge possibility of tricks to learn since each one has its own abilities.

We have the possibility of playing online and local, in addition to the story mode where most of the collectibles are, which by the way are almost impossible to obtain. In short, it is a great compilation that will make you a fan of skateboards, available on One and PS4.



