Review: Cyberpunk 2077 does not revolutionize

More than eight years of development, a lot of money invested, Keanu Reeves, full-fledged marketing and the promise of being an extremely ambitious RPG: Cyberpunk 2077 expectations were not low and the hype took off with each new material released – and it also rocked fans with each new postponement.

Now, he’s finally among us. In a market that increasingly seems to copy and paste, to create pasteurized experiences, copied and pasted to exhaustion, to copy formulas annually and to always value microtransactions or games as a service, it is even weird when a company invests on the opposite side.

But is Cyberpunk up to the promise it created? Maybe so and even a little more. The game doesn’t revolutionize anything, but it improves to the limit everything we’ve seen to date. Check out our review of Cyberpunk 2077!

Video analysis is in production and will be posted soon

One of the most complete RPGs ever made: almost a table RPG

For those unfamiliar, Cyberpunk has roots that go beyond digital gaming: it all started with Cyberpunk 2013, a very famous table RPG created by Mike Pondsmith. Honoring the legacy of its origins, 2077 applies layers and layers of customization, attributes and everything you can expect in a paper role-playing game – but perfectly blended with one of the best action games we’ve seen out there.

It’s real: no RPG has managed to mix action and depth as well as Cyberpunk 2077. This is, without a doubt, the most real way to have an interactive table RPG ever made. But that’s where the cool part comes in: while the game manages to offer deep mechanics that will shine the eyes of the fans, it can also be accessible enough for anyone who wants to play as an open world game full of activities and first-rate combat.

The choice is yours: from beginning to end, freedom is a keyword that you will feel every moment. You play as you want, create the story you want and solve all your problems in the way you see fit. Of course, there are technical limitations that a digital game does not exceed the role: it is not possible to be a police officer or be part of the Trauma Team, for example.

From the beginning, you can choose the style of V, the protagonist who can be male or female: from the appearance in the most minute details, ranging from the color of the eyes to the private parts (man and woman can have male or female voices, penis or vagina , and so on), to the Rumos de Vida, which can be Nomadic, Marginal or Corporate, drastically changing the beginning of the campaign, its specialties, knowledge of the world and relationships with different characters. According to CD Projekt Red, there are NPCs and missions unique to each Life Path.

I took the test to redo several missions and see different ways to solve it in practice. Stealth and hacking? You can bet it works. Solve your bullshit right from the start? Challenging, but you decide. Buy cybernetic implants to double jump and access the site by climbing? For sure! Trying to resolve the conversation? Sometimes it works. How about using your Marginal backdrop to open unique campaign choices? It is also possible. Even using money is an option.



