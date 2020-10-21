Reverse statement from the Pope to the Catholic Church

The first South American and Jesuit Pope took the opposite statements of the anti-gay stance of the Catholic Church, which he led, to a new summit. Pope Francis said that same-sex couples, who are children of God like everyone else, have the right to found a family and that a civil partnership law should be enacted for this.

Drawing attention with his statements and even actions that contradict the official stance of the Catholic Church, which he has led since his election as Pope in March 2013, Francis is advancing the breakthrough he opened by saying in July 2013, “If a person is homosexual, looking for God and has good intentions, who am I to judge him?

The emphasis is on family

In a documentary that premiered at the Rome Film Festival on Wednesday, Pope Francis’s words completely broke with the Catholic Church’s stance against homosexuals and same-sex marriages.

Expressing support for civil partnerships for same-sex couples, Francis said that ‘homosexuals are children of God and have the right to found a family’.

BREAKING: Pope Francis endorses same-sex civil unions for the first time as pope while being interviewed for the feature-length documentary “Francesco.” “Homosexual people have the right to be in a family. They are children of God,” Francis said. https://t.co/09ita0KtSI — The Associated Press (@AP) October 21, 2020

Marital partnership and marriage are different

The Pope, who used the phrase “therefore no one should be excluded or destroyed”, called for the enactment of a civil partnership law so that LGBT + individuals can be in a family:

“We have to create a civil partnership law. That way they are legally protected. I have defended this right.”

LGBTQ+ rights are human rights. 🏳️‍🌈 In a documentary released Wednesday, October 21, Pope Francis voiced his support for same-sex civil unions: “Nobody should be thrown out or be made miserable over it.” FULL STORY: https://t.co/pv80Z1lzYh pic.twitter.com/qckcOQoFIL — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) October 21, 2020

In some countries, marital partnership is used as a substitute for civil marriage for same-sex couples and provides the same or similar rights as married heterosexual couples.

In some countries, same-sex marriage has the same status as the marriage of heterosexual couples.

Papa called gay couple with children on the phone

Directed by Evgeny Afineevsky, a Russian-born, Jewish-American citizen, the documentary featured the Pope and prominent clergy as well as a homosexual victim of sexual abuse. The gay man, who adopted three children with his partner, stated that he gave a letter to the Pope explaining that they wanted to raise the children as Catholics but did not know how to take it. A few days later, the Pope called him, saying that he was very impressed by the letter and asked him to take the children to the local church and introduce them to the congregation, despite the opposition.



