Reverend And The Makers have offered Jeremy Corbyn a guest list for their upcoming show at London’s Islington Assembly Hall.

The band is set to hit the road in February, and last month tweeted a warning to fans that concert tickets were starting to sell out. “Sold out sites. Many more are very, very close. Don’t say I didn’t warn you,” Reverend And The Makers wrote.

Corbyn, who is currently the MP for Islington North, responded to the tweet by saying: “So glad you’re doing Islington.”

Reverend And The Makers then expanded the invitation by writing: “You would be more than welcome as my guest if you were free.”

Speaking to NME about Corbyn in 2017, Reverend and creators John “Reverend” McClure said: “The press belongs to millionaires. Every day they attack Corbyn because he poses a threat to their wealth and power. This turns any idea of life in democracy into a sham.”

When asked if he had spoken to Corbin, who followed the group on Twitter, McClure replied: “Yes, a little. His people asked him to come to a concert at Tranmere Rovers [Wirral Live, headlined by The Libertines], and I introduced him on stage to 20,000 people singing his name to the tune of “7 Nation Army”. In turn, he thanked us for our support of the Hillsborough Justice campaign and praised us in a couple of his interviews. I love him.”

Earlier this month, Reverend And The Makers announced their seventh studio album, “Heatwave In The Cold North”, due for release on April 28, 2023.

The band’s first album after “The Death Of A King” in 2017 was teased with the title track and soulful single “High”.

The band will also embark on their first UK tour in four years in 2023, starting on February 2 at the Brighton Concorde 2 with a stop at London’s Islington Assembly Hall before the show culminates with two homecoming concerts in Sheffield. Supergrass drummer Danny Goffey and The Ramona Flowers will provide support.

Reverend And The Makers will play:

FEBRUARY 2023

2 – Brighton Concorde 2

3 – Northampton Roadmender

4 – Cardiff Tramshed

6 – Norwich Waterfront

7 – Liverpool O2 Academy

9 – Birmingham O2 Institute2

10 – Bristol O2 Academy

11 – London Islington Assembly Hall

13 – Glasgow St Lukes

14 – Newcastle University

16 – Manchester Academy

17 – Sheffield O2 Academy

18 – Sheffield O2 Academy

Tickets have already gone on sale and can be purchased here.