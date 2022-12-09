Reverend And The Makers Have Announced a New Album and Shared The Soulful Single “High”

Reverend And The Makers announced details about the new album and shared the soulful single “High”.

The band shared the title of their seventh studio album “Heatwave In The Cold North“, as well as the cover and track listing. It’s due out on April 28, 2023, and it can be pre-ordered here.

The band also shared a second taster from the record, which you can listen to below, after releasing the album’s title track earlier this year. Frontman John McClure described it as “lounging around on a sunny day while your lover gets high.”

“Imagine if Barry White lived in Sheffield and you get there,” he added.

Let’s get these shifted, shall we? Pre-order our new album ‘Heatwave in the Cold North’ out on April 28th, featuring our new single ‘High’. Who’s grabbing a copy of our 7th album? 🐪https://t.co/x5dQUn36aj pic.twitter.com/QanSOeAeVo — Reverend&TheMakers (@Reverend_Makers) December 9, 2022

“Heatwave In The Cold North” is the band’s first album after “The Death Of A King” in 2017.

The track listing of the record is as follows:

1. ‘Heatwave In The Cold North’

2. ‘Problems’

3. ‘A Letter To My 21 Year Old Self’

4. ’26 Thousand Days On The Earth’

5. ‘High’

6. ‘I Hate It When You Lie’

7. ‘You Don’t Love Me’

8. ‘Overthinking’

9. ‘The Exception’

10. ‘Living Without You’

The band will also embark on their first UK tour in four years in 2023, starting on February 2 at the Brighton Concorde 2 with a stop at London’s Islington Assembly Hall before the show culminates with two homecoming concerts in Sheffield. Supergrass drummer Danny Goffey and The Ramona Flowers will provide support.

Tickets have already gone on sale and can be purchased here.

Reverend And The Makers will play:

FEBRUARY 2023

2 – Brighton Concorde 2

3 – Northampton Roadmender

4 – Cardiff Tramshed

6 – Norwich Waterfront

7 – Liverpool O2 Academy

9 – Birmingham O2 Institute2

10 – Bristol O2 Academy

11 – London Islington Assembly Hall

13 – Glasgow St Lukes

14 – Newcastle University

16 – Manchester Academy

17 – Sheffield O2 Academy

18 – Sheffield O2 Academy