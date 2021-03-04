Revenue auction has Macbooks, cell phones

The IRS holds an online auction next week with objects that were seized at Viracopos Airport, in Campinas (SP). Altogether, there are 173 lots of items ranging from electronic equipment, drinks, clothes, furniture and even an aircraft.

Interested parties will be able to send proposals until tomorrow (05) through the institution’s website. Individuals and companies can participate in the auction, which ends next Monday (08), when the bidding session begins.

Federal Revenue Auction

The announcement of the event explains that in addition to goods seized at customs in Viracopos, items that have been abandoned are being offered for sale. The goods are sold under different conditions, some new and some used.

To participate, both those who use the CPF and CNPJ need to have a valid digital certificate, which is obtained from the Virtual Taxpayer Service Center (e-CAC). If the lot has no classified offer, it will proceed to the auction, where the highest bid will win.

All items can only be purchased in whole lots, and the winner himself will be responsible for removing the objects. The auction features curious items such as a paraglider, toilet fixing kits, proximity probes, lamps, refrigeration machines and baby bottles.

Lot 139, for example, has coveted electronic equipment. The set of an Apple Macbook, with charger, and a Lenovo Thinkpad notebook has an initial value of R $ 3 thousand, well below the market price.

Although lot 173 is composed of a turboprop aircraft, whose minimum value is R $ 88 thousand, the most expensive is number 136. It consists of a data storage system and the minimum price is R $ 200 thousand . The cheapest are priced at R $ 100 and have items such as motorcycle helmets.